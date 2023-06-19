Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One First Reactions Arrive Online
The long-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One held its world premiere in Rome on Monday evening with audiences finally getting to see the eagerly anticipated next film in the wildly popular Mission: Impossible franchise — and from the sound of the first reactions hitting social media, it's well worth the wait. The film, which heads to theaters on July 12th, is being described as "phenomenal" and "exhilarating" with particular praise being offered for Hayley Atwell, who is described by several people as stealing every scene she's in.
"For Hayley to exist in a franchise where other women had come and made statements, we said 'well it can't be like that.' We don't want Hayley to be a repeat of any character that's come before," director Christopher McQuarrie previously said about Atwell's character. "What's left? What's unique and what's new? We wrote a scene about what we imagined the spark of that character to be, and that's what Hayley came in and read. What we discovered there is this energy that Hayley had, specifically an energy with Tom. It's not a vibe, it's literally a vibration. You felt it and you were like, 'I don't know what to make of this person.'"
What Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One About?
Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is phenomenal on the action front, especially in the first hour.
Hayley Atwell steals every scene. The villain, cliffhanger, and runtime didn’t blow me away but the rest is wildly entertaining and brilliantly filmed. It’s solid. pic.twitter.com/z4Im8S0oQc— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2023
#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is fantastic.
Dynamite, timely story. Excellent new characters. Huge variety of action and a final set piece that ranks top 2-3 all-time for the franchise.
It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that. pic.twitter.com/prm2wa6ZD6— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 19, 2023
#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning this phenomenal! Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite #missionimpossible film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing! pic.twitter.com/raHLqTwqEO— Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) June 19, 2023
#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the… pic.twitter.com/yAX0eJ1t1t— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2023
#MissionImpossible DEAD RECKONING PART 1: Tom Cruise hates streaming so much he's made an algorithm the villain. And bless his crazy ass, b/c this is a behemoth-sized spectacle, one go-for-broke set-piece after the next, close to FALLOUT excellence. Henry Czerny fans will go nuts pic.twitter.com/Gj7fYdAr8I— Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) June 19, 2023
#MissionImpossible7 is action movie perfection! So many standout moments and performances. The motorcycle stunt and everything that happens on the train is outstanding! Plus, so many great fights in Vienna, and that car chase is next level awesome! (2/5) pic.twitter.com/0tUvveEc8n— Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) June 19, 2023
I had the absolute best time watching #MissionImpossible – an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next pic.twitter.com/iNaKlDMH8l— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2023