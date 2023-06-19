Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One First Reactions Arrive Online

The long-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One held its world premiere in Rome on Monday evening with audiences finally getting to see the eagerly anticipated next film in the wildly popular Mission: Impossible franchise — and from the sound of the first reactions hitting social media, it's well worth the wait. The film, which heads to theaters on July 12th, is being described as "phenomenal" and "exhilarating" with particular praise being offered for Hayley Atwell, who is described by several people as stealing every scene she's in.

"For Hayley to exist in a franchise where other women had come and made statements, we said 'well it can't be like that.' We don't want Hayley to be a repeat of any character that's come before," director Christopher McQuarrie previously said about Atwell's character. "What's left? What's unique and what's new? We wrote a scene about what we imagined the spark of that character to be, and that's what Hayley came in and read. What we discovered there is this energy that Hayley had, specifically an energy with Tom. It's not a vibe, it's literally a vibration. You felt it and you were like, 'I don't know what to make of this person.'"

What Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

