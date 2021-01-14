Edge of Tomorrow Director Says Sequel Progress Depends on Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's Schedules

✖

In the years since Edge of Tomorrow landed in theaters, star Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt have only grown in popularity, with director of the film Doug Liman noting that one reason why the planned sequel has yet to move forward is based on just how busy they are and the time commitment of making the movie. In this regard, the implication is that if Liman could get Cruise and Blunt to commit to the project and find the time in their schedules, the project would likely move forward quite quickly, but until then, there's little that can be done to make it happen as quickly as fans want it.

“It’s one of these things where if Tom, Emily, and I were to say, ‘We’re ready to pull the trigger on this script,’ it’s Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the film gets made,” Liman confirmed with Collider. “That’s pretty much how Hollywood works. The stars are the gatekeepers. If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it’s going to happen.”

The filmmaker did go on to admit that, despite his passion for the project, he doesn't have a sequel script entirely completed, yet this obstacle wasn't something that hindered the filming of the original movie.

“For [the first movie], the script wasn’t there when we started shooting. Tom and I often laugh about this, that during prep on that movie we’d say to ourselves, ‘There’s nothing like a looming start date for the shoot to put pressure down to get the script right,’" the filmmaker admitted. "And then while we were shooting the movie, we’d say to ourselves, ‘There’s nothing like a looming wrap date to really put pressure down to getting the script done.’ Then when while we’re editing the movie, we’re like, ‘There’s nothing like a looming release date to force you to get the script right.’ These are really big, imaginative movies.”

Despite these delays, Blunt herself shared just last month how excited she is by the prospect of a sequel.

“Yes, [the script] is really promising and really, really cool," Blunt shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I just don’t know when everything’s going to sort of align, you know what I mean? Between all of our schedules, it would just have to be the right time. But there is something in the works, for sure, that’s a great idea. A great idea.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Edge of Tomorrow sequel.

