Edge of Tomorrow: Emily Blunt Would Still "Love" to Make Sequel a Reality

The 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow might not have made a major splash at the box office, but as the years have gone by, fans have embraced the time-traveling adventure and the film has earned a growing demand for a follow-up outing. Star Emily Blunt recently expressed how she is still fully in support of reprising her role for a sequel, but that her costar Tom Cruise has been so busy with other projects that he hasn't been able to reunite with her or director Doug Liman to develop the sequel. Cruise and Liman are set to film a movie in outer space, which would make Cruise the first civilian to do a space walk.

When asked by the Happy Sad Confused podcast whether she should stop being asked about a sequel, Blunt confirmed, "No, I mean, I wish there could be one." In regards to whether she's ever read a script, the actor added, "Yes, we did. There was one that Doug slithered over to me. But I would love to make it a reality, I just don't know when or how. And how many Mission: Impossibles does he need? Come back to the side where you can ... Wasn't he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Incredible."

Blunt herself is a highly sought-after performer who is attached to various exciting projects, but she promised that she wasn't slowing down development, pointing out, "I'm so ready. I'm not the impediment, I promise."

In the 2014 film, inspired by the Japanese light novel All You Need is Kill, written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka with illustrations provided by Yoshitoshi Abe, "When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj. William Cage (Cruise), an officer who has never seen combat, is assigned to a suicide mission. Killed within moments, Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop, in which he relives the same brutal fight -- and his death -- over and over again. However, Cage's fighting skills improve with each encore, bringing him and a comrade (Blunt) ever closer to defeating the aliens."

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie served as a writer on Edge of Tomorrow, who shared earlier this year the challenges of making a follow-up happen.

"I don't know," McQuarrie told ComicBook.com in June about making the sequel. "We had such a cool idea for a sequel. I would have loved to see that come together. It's just that so many stars have to align. It's a really tricky one."

