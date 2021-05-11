Edge of Tomorrow: Emily Blunt Isn't Sure a Sequel Will Happen

✖

In the years since the first Edge of Tomorrow landed in theaters, director Doug Liman and stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt have expressed their interest in returning to the sci-fi world, though Blunt recently confirmed that bringing to life the adventure that the filmmakers had planned would require the alignment of multiple schedules, while its budget would also likely be too exorbitant for a studio to pay for it. Surely a follow-up isn't out of the cards quite yet, but with the coronavirus pandemic understandably causing a number of complications for the entire entertainment industry, a sequel seems less likely than ever.

“Honestly, I think the movie is too expensive. I just don’t know how we’re going to do it,” Blunt shared with The Howard Stern Show.

Based on the manga All You Need Is Kill, the original story unfolded in the not-too-distant future in which the planet had been invaded by an extraterrestrial threat, though one soldier was granted the supernatural ability of being able to come back to life every time he was killed, allowing him to discover the enemy's weakness through a repeated trial and error process.

With the production budget of the original film is estimated around $200 million, it was slated to be a major blockbuster, though it would only go on to earn $100 million domestically with its worldwide total sitting at $370.5 million. Despite this being a respectable total, compared to its potential and Cruise's star power, it clearly fell short of expectations.

While it might not have been a major box-office success, the film's following has grown more passionate since its home video debut. Even with a loyal fan base, it's easy to see how a studio could be wary of financing a follow-up, especially if its budget is expected to be just as high, if not higher, as its predecessor.

Earlier this year, however, Liman shared a slightly more promising update on the endeavor.

“It’s one of these things where if Tom, Emily, and I were to say, ‘We’re ready to pull the trigger on this script,’ it’s Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the film gets made,” Liman confirmed with Collider. “That’s pretty much how Hollywood works. The stars are the gatekeepers. If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it’s going to happen.”

He continued, "For [the first movie], the script wasn’t there when we started shooting. Tom and I often laugh about this, that during prep on that movie we’d say to ourselves, ‘There’s nothing like a looming start date for the shoot to put pressure down to get the script right. And then while we were shooting the movie, we’d say to ourselves, ‘There’s nothing like a looming wrap date to really put pressure down to getting the script done.’ Then when while we’re editing the movie, we’re like, ‘There’s nothing like a looming release date to force you to get the script right.’ These are really big, imaginative movies.”

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of the Edge of Tomorrow sequel.

Are you hoping we get a sequel? Let us know in the comments below!