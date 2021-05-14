Emily Blunt Says Edge of Tomorrow 2 Script Was "Amazing"

✖

After years of expressing excitement and enthusiasm for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, star Emily Blunt has now entered the phase of being doubtful that the project will ever move forward, though she recently praised the script for the potential outing, even if it seems unlikely to come to fruition. As is the nature of many franchise opportunities, Blunt didn't entirely rule out the prospect, though each passing year results in not only studio Warner Bros. focusing on fresh projects, but also sees the cast and crew getting involved with new ventures. Additionally, like with many sequels, the follow-up film would likely require an even larger budget than its predecessor.

"That was an amazing script, but I just don't know what the future holds for it. I did read a script that was in really great shape, but it's just a matter of if that can even happen now," Blunt shared with Entertainment Weekly. "I don't have the straight answer on that one."

The estimated production budget of the original film was $200 million, so when it went on to only earn $100 million domestically, many saw it as a disappointment. It did, however, take in a worldwide total of $370.5 million, proving that its appeal was much more international, and it has earned a growing audience in the years since it landed on home video.

Based on the manga All You Need Is Kill, the original story unfolded in the not-too-distant future in which the planet had been invaded by an extraterrestrial threat, though one soldier was granted the supernatural ability of being able to come back to life every time he was killed, allowing him to discover the enemy's weakness through a repeated trial and error process.

One promising element of a sequel is that both stars Blunt and Tom Cruise, as well as original director Doug Liman, have frequently said they were interested in continuing the series, with the big roadblock being everyone's schedules aligning.

“It’s one of these things where if Tom, Emily, and I were to say, ‘We’re ready to pull the trigger on this script,’ it’s Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the film gets made,” Liman confirmed with Collider earlier this year. “That’s pretty much how Hollywood works. The stars are the gatekeepers. If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it’s going to happen.”

He continued, "For [the first movie], the script wasn’t there when we started shooting. Tom and I often laugh about this, that during prep on that movie we’d say to ourselves, ‘There’s nothing like a looming start date for the shoot to put pressure down to get the script right. And then while we were shooting the movie, we’d say to ourselves, ‘There’s nothing like a looming wrap date to really put pressure down to getting the script done.’ Then when while we’re editing the movie, we’re like, ‘There’s nothing like a looming release date to force you to get the script right.’ These are really big, imaginative movies.”

