El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Director Confirms Blu-ray Release with Deleted Scenes

Breaking Bad series creator and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie writer-director Vince Gilligan confirms the Netflix original movie will be released to Blu-ray with deleted scenes. Spoilers follow. Gilligan reveals at least two scenes included on the currently undated home release: an extra scene between Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Ed the disappearer (Robert Forster) following Jesse’s shootout with crooked welders Neil (Scott MacArthur) and Casey (Scott Shepherd), and another flashback sequence with late love Jane (Krysten Ritter), who appears in the film’s closing minutes after Jesse has successfully fled to Alaska with Ed’s help.

Gilligan acknowledged the existence of deleted scenes in a post-release interview with Rolling Stone, where he revealed Jesse’s gunslinger-like duel with Neil ended with a patch up from Ed. “In the original script, and the version we filmed, he actually gets shot through the side, and then goes off and recuperates with help from Ed,” Gilligan said. “When the Blu-ray comes out, we’ll have that as a deleted scene.”

Jesse’s ending flashback with Jane, set during the couple’s Santa Fe trip to the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, was similarly trimmed for the final cut. “That was a longer scene in the movie, and you’ll be able to see that in the deleted scenes on the Blu-ray,” Gilligan noted.

Gilligan also considered an alternate ending, which would have revealed the contents of Jesse’s letter to the orphaned Brock (Ian Posada). Paul admitted to EW that ending voiceover is one he was “really crushed to see made the cutting room floor before we started shooting.”

“That letter to Brock was the very first thing that Vince wrote when writing this script,” Paul said. “Once he completed that letter, he started the script. Originally the voiceover of that letter was how the movie ended — just driving through Alaska and you could hear what was inside of that letter…. It’s heartbreaking, it’s beautiful, just honest. But Vince just thought, ‘You know what? Maybe it’s best left unknown.’ And we don’t need it. He was right. But I love knowing what was in the letter.”

The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

