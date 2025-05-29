Elden Ring Movie Star Revealed as Warfare Star Boards Video Game Adaptation

Play video

Elden Ring Nightreign will soon hit stores, keeping fans busy for a while, but the franchise is also heading to the big screen, and we might have the first cast reveal for the film. Deadline is reporting that Elden Ring, which is being directed by Alex Garland, is in talks with Kit Connor to star in the film in an unknown role. Connor worked with Garland on their Warfare project, so we might have a reunion on our hands, but sources do stress that several factors need to be worked out before this is 100% done. That said, those same sources also say that both Garland and Connor want this to happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Garland is writing and directing the film, with Peter Rice, DNA’s Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich, George R.R. Martin, and Vince Gerard producing. The film is being developed by A24 and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., and it will be the fifth project Garland has worked on with A24. In fact, Garland has developed all but one of his films with A24, including the most recent release of Warfare.

In addition to his role as Tommy in Warfare, Connor has been a standout in Netflix’s Heartstopper as Nick Nelson, though he’s also worked in the video game space with roles in A Plague Tale: Requiem, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Dreams. Up next for Connor is an untitled Heartstopper project and Rapture, which are both in pre-production, while One of Us and A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow are both either completed or in post-production.

Few video game properties are as hot right now as Elden Ring, which has now shipped over 30 million units. The game launched in 2022 and quickly became a massive hit, and since then the studio has released an expansion (Shadow of the Eritrea) and the latest release, which is titled Elden Ring Nightreign, though Nightreign changes things up a bit from the previous formula.

Nightreign is a standalone adventure in the Elden Ring world, so you don’t have to own the original game to jump right in. When you do jump in, though, there are some major differences, including the fact that Nightreign is a multiplayer-focused title where you and some friends take down the game’s powerful bosses together. You have eight unique characters to choose from as you make your way across an evolving map, and over the course of three nights, you will end up facing a powerful Nightlord to gain powerful new items and experience to help with your continuing adventures the next day.

ComicBook’s Tanner Dedmon reviewed the game and called it the boss rush he’s always wanted. You can find an excerpt from his full review below, and you can find his full review right here.

“Most series and studios find themselves typically relegated to either single-player or multiplayer with only the occasional crossover between the two, but famed Dark Souls creator FromSoftware finds itself in an odd spot with Elden Ring Nightreign. I don’t think anyone would honestly consider Elden Ring a multiplayer game, but it does the job surprisingly well from years of Souls experience culminating in a pretty coherent, engaging online experience. Elden Ring Nightreign then is both the summation and flipside of that experience – it’s friend-focused first and foremost with a dash of solo play, and it’s the best version of a multiplayer Souls experience that I’ve seen so far,” Dedmon wrote.

Are you excited for an Elden Ring movie? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things gaming and movies with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!