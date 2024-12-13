Elden Ring Nightreign Announced

A brand-new Elden Ring game called Elden Ring Nightreign is coming next year and it looks like it’ll really excited fans. In 2022, Elden Ring was a massive commercial and critical success. It won Game of the Year and was the second best selling game of 2022 right behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. While the Souls games have always been popular, they appealed to a niche audience, but Elden Ring broke into the mainstream in an absurd way. While there is no sequel in the works for Elden Ring, there is some sort of successor/spin-off coming in 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FromSoftware surprised fans at The Game Awards with a brand new game called Elden Ring Nightreign. Unlike Shadow of the Erdtree, this is a standalone game and won’t require players to own the base game. The new game is a co-op survival title, allowing three players to tackle the formidable foes in the world of Elden Ring together. Fans will get to choose from eight unique characters with special abilities and work together to clear enemies across a three day-night cycle with big bosses at the end of each day. Of course, completing runs successfully will reward you tremendously. You can view the trailer and a description of Elden Ring Nightreign below.

“Players take on the night together in an all-new experience from the team at FromSoftware. ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN will be a multiplayer-focused return to Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of ELDEN RING. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own unique abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing map, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night’s Tide.

“At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience in the ELDEN RING universe. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.”

This is a huge surprise as Elden Ring just got its big expansion earlier this year and it’s even nominated for Game of the Year, somewhat controversially. It was expected that this would be the last we’d see from Elden Ring for quite some time given it was confirmed there was no sequel in development.

It’s likely this will utilize a lot of assets from the original game and sort of repackage Elden Ring into something that encourages tons of replayability. Whether it has that same level of polish remains to be seen, but it will probably excite fans being able to have a more multiplayer-driven experience in the Elden Ring universe. On top of all of this, Sony is in talks to acquire Kadokawa Corporation, the company that owns FromSoftware and Elden Ring. However, a deal has yet to be finalized.