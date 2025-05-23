Elden Ring’s Live Action Film Finally Confirms a Director

After weeks of confusion regarding the Elden Ring movie, the rumors have been confirmed that Alex Garland will be directing the live-action film of the incredibly popular game developed by FromSoftware. Previously, a leaked report hit the internet that revealed Alex Garland had been selected for this role, but the article was swiftly taken down, leaving fans confused considering Garland’s plan to retire. With this new information, studio A24 has officially confirmed Garland to direct the highly-anticipated film. Elden Ring has captivated fans of the soulslike genre since launch, and the love for the game has only increased with the upcoming release of Elden Ring Nightreign.

Alex Garland has worked with A24 on numerous occasions and is known for directing Ex Machina, Civil War, and the recently released Warfare. Garland has proven he is capable of writing and directing, but some skepticism remains on whether he is the right person for the job. Some fans may have their fears assuaged by the fact George R.R. Martin is helping with producing. Martin is a reknowned fantasy author and was involved with the Elden Ring video game.

Elden Ring’s maelnia, blade of miquella courtesy of fromsoftware.

Fans were initially hesitant about the idea of a live-action film based on Elden Ring. The game’s story and narrative are largely discovered by the player through interacting with objects and self-discovery. In the game, players explore vast environments and deadly dungeons in pursuit of the unknown while besting challenging foes. This leaves many unsure whether live-action is the right choice, but there are those looking forward to it.

Others involved with the project include Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Vince Gerardis. FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, the Director of Elden Ring, has shared his interest in an Elden Ring film project, but the scope of his involvement remains to be seen. While fans wait for more news on the Elden Ring film, Elden Ring Nightreign launches soon on May 30th, allowing players to return to its interesting world.