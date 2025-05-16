10 Best Elden Ring Bosses (Including Shadow of the Erdtree), Ranked

Love them or hate them, it’s undeniable that FromSoftware knows how to make a good boss fight. It’s practically the studio’s signature move, crafting encounters that serve as legendary tests of skill, stunning spectacles, and pivotal story moments that stick with players long after the controller is down. Elden Ring carried that torch brilliantly, populating the vast Lands Between with unforgettable adversaries. With the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion adding even more formidable foes to the mix, the roster of incredible boss fights has grown deeper and deadlier. Trying to rank these encounters is even tougher than finishing a no-death run, as every Tarnished has their personal favorite nightmare fuel. Still, some battles simply rise above the rest, leaving an indelible mark on anyone who dares face them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Determining the absolute best demands more than just measuring difficulty. The fight’s design itself is paramount. So, we prioritized challenging yet fair mechanics alongside movesets that reward player learning and mastery. Beyond the mechanics, emotional impact plays a crucial role, as bosses gain significant weight through strong lore connections and a commanding presence within the narrative. Naturally, presentation is also vital, as stunning visuals, epic musical scores, and an unforgettable atmosphere are essential components of a top-tier boss fight. With all that in mind, here’s our definitive tank for the best bosses of Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

10) Dragonlord Placidusax

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Deep within Crumbling Farum Azula awaits a truly ancient power, hidden away from the main path where few might tread. Here, players find Dragonlord Placidusax, the imposing twin-headed former ruler of the dragons, a primordial force discovered meditating at the heart of a swirling temporal storm. Just locating this legendary beast contributes significantly to the mystique, enhancing the sensation of uncovering something immense and forgotten. Furthermore, the arena itself is breathtaking. A circular platform seemingly outside of time perfectly sets the stage for the colossal clash to come, truly embodying the awe-inspiring spectacle that FromSoftware excels at creating.

The contest against Dragonlord Placidusax features unique and visually stunning attacks unlike any other dragon encounter in the game. He utilizes teleportation to reposition across the vast arena, vanishes into mist only to reappear in devastating dive bombs wreathed in red lightning, and unleashes sweeping golden fire breath that scorches the battlefield. His signature move involves hovering in place while both heads fire intense golden laser beams, an attack demanding precise timing and positioning from the player. While managing the camera against such a massive foe presents familiar challenges, the sheer creativity of his moveset combined with the undeniable majesty of the fight cement Placidusax as a standout spectacle and one of Elden Ring‘s most memorable hidden encounters.

9) Godfrey, First Elden Lord / Hoarah Loux

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

As one of the final hurdles before the Erdtree, the battle against Godfrey, First Elden Lord, feels suitably epic and climactic. His regal presentation perfectly conveys his status as a legendary figure, seen wielding a massive battle axe fitting for the Tarnished who became Marika’s first consort. This initial phase provides a grand duel against the powerful warrior, effectively testing the player’s fundamentals in a satisfying clash of strength before the stunning transition elevates this encounter into legend.

Everything changes when Godfrey sheds his royal persona and his lion regent Serosh, revealing the savage warrior Hoarah Loux beneath. The fight transforms instantly as his axe swings give way to relentless, bare-fisted brutality. A flurry of grabs, earth-shattering slams, charging tackles, and area-of-effect shockwaves turn the boss battle into a primal brawl. This sudden shift is shocking, visually spectacular, and fundamentally changes the combat dynamic, demanding a completely different approach from the player. Consequently, facing the raw, unbridled strength of Hoarah Loux, Chieftain of the Badlands, is an unforgettable experience that perfectly caps off Godfrey’s journey and provides one of Elden Ring’s most beloved moments.

8) Maliketh, the Black Blade

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Few bosses carry the narrative weight of Maliketh, the Black Blade. As Queen Marika’s loyal shadow and the keeper of the Rune of Death, he is the being whose actions first unleashed destined death upon the demigods. This crucial context raises the stakes dramatically before the fight even begins. Players encounter him initially as the Beast Clergyman, but the battle takes a sharp, terrifying turn when he reveals his true form in the second phase, becoming incredibly fast, agile, and relentlessly aggressive.

The unique pressure applied by his Black Blade attacks defines the Maliketh encounter. These strikes inflict massive damage while also temporarily reducing the player’s maximum health and applying a lingering damage-over-time effect. This specific mechanic creates an intensely frantic fight where mistakes are severely punished, forcing players to achieve near perfection in their dodges and aggression management. Maliketh’s visual design is striking, presenting a shadowy beast wielding death itself. Moreover, the speed and lethality of his second phase deliver a cinematic, high-intensity climax, making Maliketh one of Elden Ring’s most revered challenges despite his punishing difficulty.

7) Morgott, the Omen King

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Morgott, the Omen King, powerfully demonstrates how lore and character can elevate a boss fight beyond pure mechanics. Players first meet him disguised as Margit, the Fell Omen, an early-game roadblock designed to test their resolve. Reaching him again deep within Leyndell, Royal Capital, feels like a fated rematch, the culmination of a long journey through the Lands Between. His fight gains significant enhancement from his tragic backstory as an Omen eternally bound to protect the Erdtree he can never truly claim, despite his lineage. This context, combined with exceptional voice acting delivering memorable lines about ambition, gives the encounter a powerful emotional core.

While perhaps not the most difficult late-game boss for experienced players, Morgott’s moveset remains fluid, visually impressive, and thoroughly engaging. He expands upon his Margit repertoire significantly by summoning an array of golden weapons, including swords, daggers, hammers, and spears, while also incorporating holy magic in spectacular, screen-filling attacks. He feels regal yet cursed, a king defending his charge with desperate ferocity. Ultimately, Morgott represents a near-perfect fusion of compelling narrative, strong character presence, memorable presentation, and solid, satisfying gameplay, earning him a special place among Elden Ring‘s best bosses.

6) Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, often serves as the first major wake-up call in Shadow of the Erdtree, immediately establishing the expansion’s demanding nature. This fast-paced humanoid duel is frequently lauded as a top-tier encounter, drawing favorable comparisons to beloved FromSoftware bosses known for their aggressive elegance, like Bloodborne‘s Lady Maria. Rellana does not rely on cheap tricks. Instead, she pressures the player with relentless combos and swift movements in a style that rewards proactive play and skillful dodging. Consequently, learning her patterns feels like mastering a deadly dance requiring focus and precision.

Visually, Rellana is incredibly stylish. Her twinblade attacks become even more dangerous in the second phase when she seamlessly empowers them with swirling magic and crackling fire, creating a beautiful yet lethal spectacle for players to overcome. The lack of a cutscene for her phase transition maintains the fight’s intense momentum, keeping the pressure high throughout the entire encounter. Her musical score is also a standout piece, perfectly matching the fight’s tempo. While her lore connection as Rennala’s sister and Messmer’s ally adds context, Rellana’s acclaim stems primarily from her refined, challenging combat and visual flair, making her a definitive highlight of the DLC.

5) Starscourge Radahn

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

The battle against Starscourge Radahn remains one of the most unique and iconic experiences in Elden Ring. The encounter is uniquely framed as the Radahn Festival, a legendary event where the Tarnished can summon a host of familiar NPC warriors to challenge the maddened demigod together. This special mechanic, combined with the absolutely massive desert arena of the Wailing Dunes, perfectly suited for Torrent, creates an unparalleled sense of scale and fosters a feeling of participation in a chaotic, mythic battle unlike any other.

Radahn himself is unforgettable, largely due to his tragic lore. He was a noble warrior consumed by Malenia’s scarlet rot, yet still possesses enough gravitational power to hold back the stars. In addition, his bond with his undersized steed Leonard provides a touch of tragic comedy amidst the chaos. Then there is the raw spectacle: Radahn’s hulking form charging across the dunes, the barrage of gravity arrows raining down, and his most iconic move, the fiery meteor re-entry signaling the start of the second phase. While the mechanics might not be the tightest, the sheer ambition, narrative buildup, and unique festival concept solidify Starscourge Radahn as a legendary moment in Elden Ring.

4) Bayle the Dread

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Shadow of the Erdtree delivers arguably the most spectacular dragon fight FromSoftware has ever crafted with Bayle the Dread. This battle is a true cinematic event from start to finish. Bayle’s scarred appearance hints at a brutal history, specifically suggesting a past clash with Dragonlord Placidusax, while his dramatic entrance, plummeting from the sky, immediately establishes his terrifying presence. The entire encounter feels designed for maximum visual impact, effectively pushing the boundaries of epic scale within the game engine. Even the optional summon, Igon, contributes memorable, over-the-top commentary that perfectly complements the grandeur of the fight.

The fight’s second phase is where Bayle truly earns his reputation for spectacle. Sprouting fiery spectral wings, he takes to the air, unleashing devastating area-of-effect firestorms and dive bombs that demand constant awareness from the player. His roar alone can stagger challengers, emphasizing his raw power and dominance over the arena. The phenomenal musical score accompanying the battle amplifies the intensity and sense of awe throughout the confrontation. Bayle’s high mobility can make him hard to pin down for melee builds, but the sheer, breathtaking spectacle often outweighs these concerns, representing the pinnacle of FromSoftware’s dragon-slaying fantasy.

3) Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame, stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Messmer as a triumph of the DLC’s boss design, delivering an intensely challenging yet meticulously fair encounter. Players find him deep within the haunting Abyssal Woods after a journey that effectively builds a chilling atmosphere, culminating in a disturbing introductory cutscene setting the stage for eldritch horror. Midra’s design is striking: a gaunt humanoid figure whose head erupts with the chaotic energy of the Three Fingers, signifying his complete submission to the Frenzied Flame. Furthermore, his connection to this outer god provides immense lore significance, adding weight to the confrontation.

The fight itself is a masterclass in engaging difficulty. Midra boasts a varied moveset incorporating swift melee attacks, devastating grabs, and powerful Frenzied Flame incantations that inflict madness buildup upon the player. However, these attacks are well-telegraphed, rewarding players who learn the patterns and timings rather than relying on cheap shots or overwhelming visual noise to create difficulty. The fantastic musical score perfectly captures the dread and intensity of battling a being consumed by chaos. Ultimately, Midra proves that difficulty can be achieved through smart, readable design, making him one of Shadow of the Erdtree’s most rewarding challenges.

2) Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

No boss in Elden Ring sparks more debate or commands more notoriety than Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Hidden away at the bottom of the Haligtree, she represents the game’s ultimate optional challenge for many players, serving as a brutal benchmark against which skills and builds are ruthlessly tested. Her reputation is built on punishing difficulty, stemming primarily from her ability to heal with every successful hit landed on the player, a mechanic unique among shardbearers. Her infamous Waterfowl Dance also contributes significantly to her legend, a whirlwind flurry of slashes demanding near-perfect reaction and positioning to survive. For those who persevere, mastering this fight provides an unparalleled sense of accomplishment that keeps players returning for more punishment.

Malenia resonates beyond the raw challenge due to her compelling lore as an Empyrean afflicted by the Scarlet Rot and her unwavering dedication to her twin brother Miquella. Her iconic introduction (“I am Malenia, Blade of Miquella…”) is instantly recognizable and sets a chilling tone. Her design portrays a graceful warrior capable of unleashing absolute devastation with her prosthetic blade. While the lifesteal mechanic and the perceived unfairness of Waterfowl Dance remain points of contention for some players, there is no denying Malenia’s status as a truly iconic boss. She is an unforgettable, beautifully presented, and brutally demanding encounter that defines the peak of Elden Ring‘s challenge.

1) Messmer the Impaler

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Messmer the Impaler emerges from Shadow of the Erdtree as perhaps the most universally acclaimed boss, embodying everything that makes a FromSoftware encounter legendary. He presents a stiff challenge from the outset, demanding players learn his intricate patterns to succeed. Yet, his moveset is fair and readable, flowing with a distinct rhythm that makes mastery incredibly satisfying rather than frustrating. His attacks are aggressive, incorporating sweeping impalements with his spear, fiery explosions that control space, and unpredictable serpentine lunges, but crucially, they possess clear telegraphs and provide adequate windows for punishment. As a result, the fight feels like a dance of death, pushing player skill to its limits.

Messmer’s incredible presentation and narrative weight elevate him further beyond just mechanics. His visual design is stunning, heavily featuring snake and fire motifs that hint at his hidden nature. The phase transition is arguably one of the best FromSoftware has ever done, seamlessly shifting his demeanor and moveset as he fully embraces his cursed serpentine form, complete with summoning a giant spectral snake to aid him. This transformation ties directly into his tragic lore as Marika’s rejected son, adding significant depth to the encounter. Combined with a phenomenal musical score, Messmer the Impaler delivers a challenging, spectacular, and narratively impactful experience that solidifies his place as the pinnacle boss across all of Elden Ring.

Which Elden Ring boss is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!