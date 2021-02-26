Cherry: Tom Holland Thanks Fans For Their Support

✖

Tom Holland is an extremely busy guy! Not only is he currently filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he's also been promoting two new movies: Chaos Walking and Cherry. Both are currently playing in theatres and Cherry is hitting Apple TV+ this month. Holland has been working hard to promote the film, including having some fun with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Yesterday, Holland took to Instagram to thank fans for their support and kind words about his performance in Cherry.

"Cherry is officially out in select theatres. For those of you that have seen it, thank you for your kind words. This movie means a lot to me and everyone who was involved in the making. I hope our message is heard, and I can’t wait for the rest of you to see it ♥️ T x," Holland wrote. You can check out the post below:

Cherry was adapted from the book of the same name by Nico Walker and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." Holland stars in the film as Walker and he's joined in the cast by Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall. The movie was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.

Currently, Cherry is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 38% after 110 reviews. However, it appears audiences are being more forgiving as the movie also has an 80% audience score. This is not a surprise considering Holland's performance has been praised by even the harshest critics, and Holland's fans are likely watching the movie just to see him shine. We expected Holland to steal the show, especially after the kind words spoken by the Russos.

"I think it's an Oscar-worthy performance," Joe Russo said of Holland in a previous interview. "I think [Tom Holland] is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut-wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

Cherry is now playing in theatres and will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on March 12th.