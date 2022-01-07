Netflix Reveals Enola Holmes Sequel Completed Filming





Enola Holmes is getting a sequel and Netflix revealed that the project has already finished filming. On Twitter, the streaming company announced that the movie was another step closer to release. Enola Holmes was one of the movies that people really enjoyed because of the cast and a fun story. (Who’s really saying no to Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as a mystery-solving set of siblings?) Still, Enola Holmes 2 will get a big push from the streamer as it stars such big talent from other Netflix properties. The Witcher and Stranger Things are appointment television for millions of fans around the world. The young detective’s next outing will probably be the same for another group of viewers whenever it hits. Late last year, Cavill explained his feelings about wrapping his time filming the sequel. He talked about getting up and being motivated even when he didn’t feel like doing it.

“Hey, everybody! Today was my last day on Enola Holmes,” Cavill explained on Instagram. “And the entire day I was thinking about not coming out and doing this run. It was a little dark and a little chilly, and I was convincing myself all day long that those are all good reasons not to run. However, I came out here, I did it, I have loved it, and it feels really, really good. So if you’re sitting at home thinking about not training today, throw those trainers on, get out there and do it. You won’t regret it.”

The sequel to Enola Holmes has officially finished filming!



The sequel to Enola Holmes has officially finished filming!

Harry Bradbeer is the director of Enola Holmes and will be back for the sequel. Screenwriter Jack Thorne is also supposed to be along. Eudora’s mysterious disappearance is still going to help drive these characters. As with any setting involving Sherlock Holmes and his sister, there’s a lot of narrative mileage just waiting to be explored.

“I’m excited about the other things that she’s going to do,” Bradbeer explained to Decider. “She’s such an extraordinary character that we’re going to dig out some more secrets about her. If we do go again, there’s a lot of issues left in this dysfunctional family. Not only in the country, which is dysfunctional, but the family as well. I think it will always be leaning into real historical accuracy, about the history of the constitution and the development of our democracy. And of human rights, not just women’s rights. I think that’s a very ripe scene to plow. Because if you have an adventure film that has something interesting to say morally, I think that really enriches it and makes it more nutritious.”

