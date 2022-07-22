The Russo Bros. Reveal Which Other Marvel Character They'd Like to See Chris Evans Play

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have directed Chris Evans across the majority of his time as Captain America, though now they're selecting a different Marvel hero they'd like to see him portray. Evans is starring in the Russo Brothers' next film for Netflix, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling. The Gray Man gives the Captain Americaactor an opportunity to play the villain. Aside from portraying the Sentinel of Liberty, Evans also starred as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in Fox's 2005 Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. But when asked what other Marvel character they'd like to see Chris Evans play, Joe and Anthony Russo namedropped Wolverine.

"If you had to work with Evans on another Marvel film, from the Multiverse as a different character, who are you putting him in the movie as?" Brandon Davis asked the Russo's on the ComicBook.com Phase Zero podcast. After Davis clarified Evans had to be a different character besides Captain America, Joe Russo replied, "Wolverine," to which Anthony Russo admitted was a good call.

"Evans has incredible range and great physicality, and he's real good at body control," Joe Russo continued. "He's an incredible actor. I don't mean this in a bad way, but he's nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet, understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to set. I'd love to see him do something like Wolverine."

"When the CIA's most skilled operative—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins," the logline for The Gray Man reads. Gosling is the titular Gray Man, and Evans is his former CIA associate Lloyd Hansen, who's tasked with hunting Gosling down.

"My first day of filming. I accidentally hit Ryan in the face with a gun," Evans shared in an Instagram Story regarding how Day 1 on The Gray Man went. As far as making a return to the Fantastic Four, Evans would rather do that than pick up the Captain America shield again.

"No, no one's ever come to me about that. I mean, I don't exactly look the same anymore," he told MTV News. "That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I'm old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren't they doing something now with Fantastic Four?"

On playing a variant despite a new Fantastic Four: "Yeah, I guess that's true. I mean, I guess all bets are off. Yeah. Look, I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap," he admitted. "You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don't wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn't really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So I loved that role and, you know, who knows."

The Gray Man debuts in select theaters on July 15th. It comes to Netflix on July 22nd.

Photo credit via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images