Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann Teases Film's Stage Musical Potential

Baz Luhrmann has become known for delivering larger-than-life blockbusters over the years, bringing to life stories that range from original concepts to adaptations of classic fare. The latest project to join his filmography was this year's Elvis, a now fan-favorite biopic chronicling the life of Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler). Given Presley's unparalleled place in the music landscape, and Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! becoming a hit Broadway musical, that naturally begs the question as to whether or not an Elvis musical could be in the cards. In a recent interview with WhatsOnStage, Luhrmann indicated that it feels like a natural possibility.

"All my shows naturally can become musicals," Luhrmann explained. "I don't know when but, without putting headlines out there, I don't how how it wouldn't be... Think of the role of [Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks in the film] anchoring a whirling musical around Elvis."

Luhrmann also revealed that production on Elvis involved Butler performing the full versions of Presley's songs, even if they were ultimately cut down in the finished film — something that would naturally lend itself to a musical format.

"We didn't call cut," Luhrmann revealed. "On a musical stage version you could let it flow. A live stage version would give both the live performance and the inner life of Elvis."

This is just the latest instance of Luhrmann being asked about an additional version of Elvis, with him previously revealing that a four-hour director's cut of the film itself could happen — but not right away.

Is Elvis on HBO Max?

Elvis arrived on HBO Max earlier this fall, hitting the platform on Friday, September 2nd. The movie explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

The cast of Elvis also includes Dacre Montgomery, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Luke Bracey, and Shonka Dukureh.

