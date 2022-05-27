Elvis Battling Top Gun: Maverick for Top Spot at This Weekend's Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick could fly back to the top of the box office this weekend. The legacy sequel spent two weeks atop the box office before Jurassic World Dominion stomped into town. Lightyear couldn't top the dinosaur flick, but Top Gun was never far from the top spot. Now it's surging again, locked in a dogfight with Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis biopic for the top spot on the chart. Both films are hovering around the $30 million mark for the weekend, but it's too close to call in either film's favor until more numbers come in.

Elvis has done decently with fans and critics, and but Top Gun: Maverick has been hailed as one of the best blockbusters in years. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review score. He writes:

"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

The full list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend is currently in the works.