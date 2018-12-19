Emily Blunt Says She's Already Played a Superhero

✖

As the world of superhero movies has continued to grow and evolve, there have been an ever-growing number of actors and actresses that fans have wanted to see join the franchise. One pretty popular suggestion has been Emily Blunt, whose name has been suggested for a number of female Marvel roles after she initially turned down playing Black Widow in Iron Man 2. The most recent suggestion has been for Blunt to portray Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, something that has recently come up in interviews with the actress. In a recent interview with Cinepop, Blunt debunked the possibility once again, while also arguing that she "already" played a superhero character.

“I already played a superhero," Blunt joked. "Mary Poppins is my superhero. I already did that."

While some might not regard Blunt's turn in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns to be standard superhero fare, this certainly isn't the first time that the actress has ruled out the idea, previously arguing that she wouldn't join a superhero franchise unless it was the right circumstances.

“It’s not that it’s beneath me," Blunt revealed in a recent interview. "I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would’ve been amazing…but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t. It’s been exhausted. We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

Blunt and her real-life husband, John Krasinski, have been one of the most popular fancasts for Reed Richards and Sue Storm, something that the actress previously addressed in an interview with ComicBook.com.

"Well I don't know, you're gonna have to speak to Feige about it, right?" Blunt told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "No, fan casting is obviously so flattering and lovely, but I don't see it as anything other than hypothetical until they cast someone else. I don't know."

Oddly enough, Blunt does have a superhero project set on her upcoming filmography, with the actress set to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in a Netflix adaptation of Ball and Chain.

