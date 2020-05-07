Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to Star in Ball and Chain Film Adaptation

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt are two actors that fans have been hoping to see enter the comic book movie realm, with Johnson set to finally star in Black Adam, and Blunt among the most popular fancasts for Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Apparently, it looks like the pair - who are set to star in Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise - will be bringing to life a completely different kind of superhero story. According to a new report, Blunt and Johnson are attached to star in Ball and Chain, an adaptation of the four-part comic book from Scott Lobdell, Ale Garza, and Richard Bennett. The script, which is written by The Big Sick and Little America's Emily V. Gordon, centers on a bickering couple who receive superpowers that only work if they can learn to put aside their differences and work together.

Ball and Chain follows Edgar and Mallory Bulson, a couple who have decided to throw in the towel. That was the plan anyway, until a mysterious meteor bathed the battling couple in extraterrestrial energies that gave them super-powers. Will their newfound abilities be enough to make their marriage work?

Kevin Misher will reportedly be producing the project with Seven Bucks. The project is reportedly already courting the attention of several studios, with Netflix potentially being a viable candidate.

This will mark Johnson and Blunt's latest collaboration after Jungle Cruise, a live-action Disney venture that has been delayed almost a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Set during the early 20th century, a riverboat captain named Frank takes a scientist and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life which is believed to possess healing powers. All the while, the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition. The film's cast also includes Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

h/t: Deadline

