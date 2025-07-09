Emma Stone Finally Gets to Shine as Spider-Gwen in Amazing Spider-Man Fan Art

Emma Stone proved that she was the perfect choice for Spidey’s first love, Gwen Stacy, with her witty and heartfelt performances in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Yet just as her character fell to her death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, a new version of the character was being born in the comics. Ghost-Spider, or “Spider-Gwen,” flipped the script on the Spidey story we all know and love. Gwen got the radioactive spider bite and the web-slinging superpowers, not Peter Parker. Peter brought about his demise by turning himself into the Lizard in his pursuit to be “special” like Gwen, and it’s his death that fuels Gwen’s pursuit of heroics.

Given that Stone is already beloved as Gwen and has the requisite acting chops to balance Gwen’s grief and wry sense of humor, it’s no surprise that fans would love to see her pop up in the live-action Spider-Verse again as the Ghost-Spider version of her character. Thanks to artist Mohd Harris of the Marvel fan art account @welove__marvel, we now have a clear idea of what Stone’s return as Spider-Gwen could look like. In Harris’s post, Stone sports Gwen’s now-iconic pink, white, and black spider-suit, complete with teal ballet slippers as she swings across Manhattan. The best part? Harris reunites her with Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker.

We See Two Ways for Stone’s Spider-Gwen to Appear on Screen

The art’s comic accuracy makes us even hungrier for a live-action Spider-Gwen. While we see Marvel and Sony likely casting a fresh face to play Gwen full-time in live-action, there are still a few ways Stone could cameo as Spider-Gwen in the MCU. As we learned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the loss of Gwen weighed heavily on Garfield’s Parker for years after the events of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He confesses to his other variants, “Peter 1” (Tom Holland) and “Peter 2” (Tobey Maguire), that blaming himself for Gwen’s death made him “rageful” and “bitter”. Ultimately, Garfield’s Peter Parker redeems himself at the end of No Way Home when he rescues MJ (Zendaya) from a similar fall that killed Gwen.

It’s an emotional, vindicating moment for “Peter 3,” and has us wondering what a scene would look like between his character and Spider-Gwen. Even if she wasn’t necessarily “his Gwen”, the knowledge of a version of the woman he loved is alive, well, and fighting to do the right thing could be a major boon to Peter. Plus, Stone is a two-time Oscar winner, and Garfield is a two-time nominee. Both actors would make the moment a definite tear-jerker.

Another possibility for a live-action cameo from Stone exists in Sony’s animated Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse blended animated and live-action versions of the hero, showing major moments in the live-action Peter’s journeys along with Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara. Furthermore, Donald Glover, who appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, popped up in the animated Spider-HQ as a variant of the villain The Prowler. Though our current animated Spider-Gwen is in excellent hands with Hailee Steinfeld voicing the character, even a brief scene between her and Stone’s Spider-Gwen would have fans rejoicing.