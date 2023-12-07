Emma Stone Reacts to Spider-Man Rumors: "I Have Never Heard That Before." (Exclusive)

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought together three generations of Peter Parker. The 2021 box office champion united Tom Holland's web-slinger with both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's iterations of the character, bringing the three heroes together to fight a multiversal battle for the ages. Garfield and Maguire were joined by antagonists from their franchises including Jamie Foxx's Electro and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. Even with a trio of Spider-Men and enough villains to fill an NBA starting lineup, there once was an idea to make Spider-Man: No Way Home even bigger.

As revealed in MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, writers Erik Sommer and Chris McKenna once penned a version of Spider-Man: No Way Home "that incorporated Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy, Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson, and Sally Field's Aunt May" but those ideas were "ultimately cut when they decided that the story was already overstuffed."

Emma Stone Reacts to Scrapped Spider-Man Plans

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

The Gwen Stacy ideas never made it to the actress herself.

Speaking to ComicBook.com during the red carpet premiere of Poor Things, Emma Stone noted that any ideas to use Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: No Way Home was news to her.

"No. I have never heard that before," Stone said. "This is awesome. This is a big moment for me. Thank you for telling me."

Stone played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, starring opposite Andrew Garfield. While her character was killed in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the limitlessness of the multiverse has had fans clamoring for Stone to return to the role one day, but this time portray the popular web-slinging variant, Spider-Gwen.

"Oh my God. That's again, new information," Stone responded to fans' Spider-Gwen hopes. "Everyone [wants that to happen]? Everyone in the world?"

Spider-Gwen has already made it to the big screen, as Hailee Steinfeld voices her the Spider-Verse movies. That said, Spider-Gwen has yet to see the light of day in live-action. With Madame Web already set to showcase a plethora of multiversal Spider-Woman variants, that blossoming franchise represents one of the more natural fits for a live-action Spider-Gwen down the line.

Even if Stone never dons the white and pink hood, audiences can already conceptually see what her Spider-Gwen would look like thanks to hundreds of detailed pieces of fan art.

"Whoa. Alright. Send it to me," Stone told ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley when he mentioned the detailed Spider-Gwen fan art. "Send it over."

Stone can be seen alongside Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe in Poor Things, which hits theaters on Friday, December 8th.