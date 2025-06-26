Oscar Isaac Brings Spider-Man 2099 Into Live-Action for Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Poster

Can’t wait for Avengers: Secret Wars to hit the big screen in 2027? Neither can we. Thankfully, Mohd Haris of the popular Marvel fan art account @welove__marvel is here for us. In one of his latest posts, he’s imagined Oscar Isaac, who voiced Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara in both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the character in live-action as well. Though he’s not wearing his mask in the fan-made poster, Isaac dons Spider-Man 2099’s instantly recognizable suit with its red skull, plus red and blue accents. While Haris’s version retains the arm blades that Miguel’s suit features, it strays from more traditional comic versions, as well as the one depicted in Across the Spider-Verse by featuring more red than the typical all-blue suit. Isaac’s O’Hara stands in front of a skyline, likely the character’s home of Nueva York.

Spider-Man 2099 first debuted in the comics in 1992 as part of Marvel’s 2099 comic book line that reimagined classic heroes in a distant future. Miguel himself, an Irish-Mexican geneticist, was created by writer Peter David and artist Rick Leonardi. An instant hit, the character got his own series later that same year and has gone on to feature prominently beyond in Marvel comics, as well as in Spider-Man video games and as one of Miles Morales’s antagonists in Across the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man 2099 deviates from the classic Spider-Man origin tale — Miguel wasn’t bitten by a radioactive spider, instead, he gains his powers in an experiment gone wrong in which he accidentally splices half of his DNA with the arachnid’s.

Rumors Hint that Isaac Could Play a Double Role in Avengers: Secret Wars

Oscar ISAAC AS STEVEN GRANT AND MARC SPECTOR IN MOON KNIGHT.

Many fans may be quick to point out that Isaac already has a gig in the live-action MCU — playing Moon Knight, the avatar of Egyptian god Khonshu. Isaac brilliantly brought the hero as well as the character’s three alters Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley to life in 2022’s Disney+ series Moon Knight.

However, as Haris points out in the caption of his post, there’s a rumor going around that Isaac may also reprise Miguel in live-action as a part of Secret Wars. On a scale from very likely to actually happening, this rumor is probably closer to very unlikely. While Haris does a great job rendering Isaac in the Spider-Man 2099 suit, the actor doesn’t bear too much of a resemblance to Across the Spider-Verse‘s version of the character. (Though does any human actually look like the towering, jacked Miguel in real life?)

Isaac is an award-winning actor, though, and is often named one of the best of his generation. Therefore, if Kevin Feige does intend to bring Miguel O’Hara into live-action with the same actor voicing him, Isaac has certainly proved he’s capable of handling both roles, like he did in Moon Knight. Not only did Isaac beautifully portray the transitions between Marc and Steven when each alter took control of their shared body on the show, but he also played both roles simultaneously on screen in the final episodes of the season.

Avengers: Secret Wars opens in theaters on December 17, 2027.