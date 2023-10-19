Poor Things Extended Trailer Starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo Released

Poor Things just got an extended look at what Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Ruffalo are up to in the new movie. A24's latest finds inspiration from Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name. Stone plays Bella Baxter, a Frankenstein-like monster being raised by Dafoe's Dr. Godwin Baxter. Things, of course, start to escalate when Ruffalo's Duncan Wedderburn catches feelings for Bella and a globe-trotting affair begins. With things hemming so closely to Mary Shelley's classic monster tale, being out in the larger world probably isn't going to be the best resolution for the young woman and her companion. Check out more of what the movie has going on down below!

Interestingly, Bella's been reborn by implanting the brain of her unborn child into her body. The tone of Poor Things seems to not shy away from depictions of the body in all forms. Stone's character is truly experiencing the world for the first time. So, shame is a foreign concept at every turn. Hysterically, this extended look also shows off some of the movie's comedic tone, which should not be understated. Those aren't the only famous names along for the ride on Poor Things. Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott, Jerrod Carmichael and Kathryn Hunter are here too. So, there's a lot to like with he A24 offering.

Emma Stone Super Excited About Poor Things

From the moment that Poor Things was announced, fans were really excited to see this assembly of talent united on such a distinct looking project. It's a lot easier to market this kind of strange comedy with Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone out in front of everything. W Magazine actually spoke with Stone about how she ended up pursuing Poor Things with everything else she's got going on. The actress explained that the pitch ended up being really persuasive. Being teamed again with one of her favorite directors didn't hurt either.

"My character Bella is a bit of a Frankenstein, but she's also a bit of an experiment in the sense that everything is happening very rapidly on her," Stone told the outlet. "So her hair grows about two inches every couple of days. It had to get longer and longer quickly because that's what happened in the book."

What Happens In Poor Things

Here's what A24 is saying about the movie: "From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

