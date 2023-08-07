Enter The Dragon 50th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Is On Sale Ahead of Launch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bruce Lee's 1973 film Enter the Dragon is a masterpiece of martial arts cinema that has stood the test of time. It's been 50 years, but fans still want more. Warner Bros. is happy to oblige by celebrating this milestone with a new 4K Blu-ray that launches tomorrow, August 8th. However, superfans also have the option of going with a 3000 piece limited edition Collectors version that includes some fantastic extras like a SteelBook case, posters and art cards. What's more, both option are currently on sale in pre-order.

At the time of writing you can get the standard 4K Ultra HD + Digital version of Enter the Dragon here on Amazon for $25.99 (13% off). Again, that edition will launch on August 8th. The limited Collector's Edition is also available here on Amazon for $84.50, which is 10% off the list price. It's set to drop on August 18th, and this will likely be the lowest price offered in pre-order, so lock it down while you can. Note that Best Buy is also selling an exclusive SteelBook edition that you can find right here.

As noted, the Enter the Dragon Collector's Edition is limited to 3000 pieces and includes a SteelBook case with gloss finish, a numbered sticker of authenticity, A3 Theatrical Poster Reproductions, Double-Sided Lenticular 3x Archival Art Cards, Double-Sided 3x Production Notes, and Double-Sided 3x BTS Cards. Special features include the following.

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Dolby Atmos audio track

TWO VERSIONS: Original theatrical version and special edition version

Introduction by Linda Lee Cadwell

Audio commentary by Paul Heller and Michael Allin

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

From the official description: "Five decades following his untimely death, Bruce Lee remains the movies' supreme martial arts star. His masterful final film, Enter The Dragon, stands the test of time as the most beloved martial arts epic in film history. This box office hit takes Lee to the island fortress of criminal warlord Han, whose martial arts academy covers up opium smuggling and prostitution activities. To avenge the death of his sister, Lee infiltrates the stronghold and enters Han's brutal tournament-a breathtaking visual feast of competitions fusing skills in karate, judo, tae kwon do, tai chi chuan and hapkido, staged by Lee himself. What a kick!"