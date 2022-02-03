Bruce Lee Super7 Ultimates Action Figures Are up for Pre-Order

Martial arts legend Bruce Lee made an enormous impact in his tragically short career, which is why he’s being celebrated with deluxe Blu-ray sets and awesome action figures nearly 50 years after his death. The action figures come to us from Super7, who have delivered some spectacular collectibles based on two of his most iconic looks. Like all of Super7’s Ultimates figures, they include a ton of accessories. A breakdown of both figures can be found below along with pre-order links.

Bruce Lee The Challenger Ultimates 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99 / December 2022) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The Challenger”” features Bruce Lee in his iconic yellow tracksuit and comes with interchangeable alternate heads & hands and a variety of other accessories, including nunchucks and green bamboo whip. The full list of accessories include:

Videos by ComicBook.com

3x interchangeable heads

14x interchangeable hands

2x string nunchuks

2x posed nunchuks

1x nunchuks case

1x green bamboo whip

1x bracelet

Bruce Lee The Warrior Ultimates 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99/December 2022) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The Warrior”” features Bruce Lee in his kung fu outfit and comes with interchangeable alternate heads & hands and a variety of other accessories, including real metal chain nunchucks, a bo staff, and removable soft goods undershirt & jacket. The full list of accessories include: