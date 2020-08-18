The Entire Twilight Saga Coming to Hulu in September

The month of August has been a good one for fans of Stephenie Meyer‘s Twilight Saga with the release of the long-awaited companion book, Midnight Sun, but now September is shaping up to be good as well. Hulu released its September release schedule on Tuesday and fans hoping to binge the film series based on Meyer’s books are in luck. All five films in the Twilight Saga are coming to the streaming service on September 1st.

As was announced today, Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and and Taylor Lautner will all release on Hulu. Previously just a few of the films were available on Hulu for those with the Live TV subscription while the films were also available for streaming on Amazon Prime. You can check out a full list of Hulu’s September arrivals here.

For Twilight fans — or “Twihards” as they are sometimes called — having all five films available on Hulu comes at a great time with interest in the Twilight Saga surging again thanks to the release of Midnight Sun earlier this month. Fans have been hoping for this book since August 2008 when 12 chapters of an incomplete draft of the novel — which sees the story of Twilight told from Edward Cullen’s perspective — leaked online. The leak excited fans but prompted Meyer to halt the completion of the book. It was announced in May of 2020, however, that the book would finally be released August 4th.

Since its release, fans have been freaking out about the new spin on the fan-favorite tale and the book has been a major hit in terms of sales as well. Hachette Book Groupe and Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced last week that Midnight Sun had sold one million copies in North America in just one week, a number that included pre-orders, print copies, ebooks, and audiobooks — and preorders for Midnight Sun were the most in Hachette’s history.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring people back to The Twilight Saga world and to celebrate this major achievement with Stephenie and the fans and booksellers who’ve supported her for the last fifteen years,” said Little, Brown Books for Young Readers Executive Vice President and Publisher Megan Tingley. “In addition to the breathtaking sales, it is profoundly gratifying to hear how much the fans are loving the novel. The resounding response to the read has been ‘it was definitely worth the wait!’”

