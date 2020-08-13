Twilight Spinoff Midnight Sun Sells One Million Copies in First Week

The success of anything related to the Twilight Saga should come as no surprise at this point. Stephanie Meyers' beloved book series was nothing short of a phenomenon when it was initially released and the film series launched the careers of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Even over a decade later, Twilight remains an immensely popular title. When Meyers announced the spinoff/companion book Midnight Sun, it was expected to be a major hit. So far, one week into its release, the novel hasn't disappointed.

On Thursday, Hachette Book Group and Little, Brown Books for Young Readers made the announcement that Midnight Sun had sold one million copies in North America in just one week. That includes pre-orders, print copies, ebooks, and audiobooks. The preorders alone were the most in Hachette's history.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring people back to The Twilight Saga world and to celebrate this major achievement with Stephenie and the fans and booksellers who’ve supported her for the last fifteen years,” said Little, Brown Books for Young Readers Executive Vice President and Publisher Megan Tingley. “In addition to the breathtaking sales, it is profoundly gratifying to hear how much the fans are loving the novel. The resounding response to the read has been ‘it was definitely worth the wait!’”

Midnight Sun retells the story of Edward and Bella that was featured in Twilight, only it's told through Edward's eyes. The book was originally slated to arrive 12 years ago, but Meyers delayed its release after her manuscript was leaked online.

Take a look at the official synopsis for Midnight Sun below. You can order a copy in hardcover, Kindle, or audiobook here on Amazon.

"This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?

"In Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer transports us back to a world that has captivated millions of readers and, drawing on the classic myth of Hades and Persephone, brings us an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love."

Have you checked out Midnight Sun yet? Let us know in the comments!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.