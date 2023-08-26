How Star Wars: Ahsoka Compares to The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett on Rotten Tomatoes

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+, and Star Wars fans have been freaking out about everything ranging from the show's focus on women to the unexpected return of certain characters, and the live-action debut of the loth-cath. Currently, Ahsoka is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a pretty impressive 89% critics score and 82% audience score. Of course, those scores will likely fluctuate as the show progresses, but here's how they compare to the other live-action Star Wars shows on Disney+...

First, The Mandalorian currently has a 90% critics score and 78% audience score overall. However, it's a bit different when broken up by season. The first season of the series earned a 93% critics score and a 92% audience score. The second season of The Mandalorian ended up with a 93% critics score and a 91% audience score while the third season of the series ended up with an 85% critics score and 51% audience score. It's also important to note that the critics' score for more of these shows usually refer to the first one or two episodes.

Second, The Book of Boba Fett has the weakest score of the bunch when it comes to the critics. In fact, it's still unclear if the show will ever get a second season. However, the audiences were much more forgiving of the Temuera Morrison-led show. Currently, the series is up on the review site with a 66% critics score and a 91% audience score.

As for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series ended up with an 82% critics score and a 62% audience score. While the show scored lower with Star Wars fans, it did recently receive an Emmy nomination for Best Limited Series.

The final live-action Star Wars show on the list is Andor, which earned the highest rating from critics. The first season of the series, which serves as a prequel to Rogue One, has a 96% critics score and 86% audience score. Andor also received a nod for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys this year.

Overall, the highest critics score of the bunch goes to Andor at 96% while the highest audience score goes to The Mandalorian's first season at 92%. The lowest critics score goes to The Book of Boba Fett at 66% while the lowest audience score is The Mandalorian's third season at 51%.

What is your ranking of the live-action Star Wars series on Disney+? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.