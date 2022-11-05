Marvel Fans Celebrate Eternals Release Anniversary

Eternals premiered in theaters exactly one year ago today and fans are thinking back on the Marvel movie. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film decided to eschew a lot of the template for MCU movies in favor of a more epic storytelling approach. Considering the pandemic and how things were opening back up, the movie performed above expectation for an unknown film. But, critics would point to raw numbers to claim some things about the larger MCU. However, some of the characters have become favorites that fans want to see again. Makkari, Druig, Kingo, Black Knight, Cersei, and more all come up in discussion. To say nothing of Harry Styles' Starfox and Thena's quest out among the stars. So, the world patiently waits for whatever comes next.

Here's a synopsis if you're looking to throw it back to last year: "Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants."

Eternals hit theaters one year ago today.



November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ipbcvsOuMe — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 5, 2022

Did you like Eternals? Let us know down in the comments!