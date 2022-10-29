Eternals Confirmed to be Returning in the MCU (Exclusive)

Eternals fans, rejoice! The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a batch of new heroes to the saga with Eternals back in 2021. The film was the third in Phase 4 of the MCU, bringing cast members such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, and Lia McHugh, respectively playing Thena, Ajak Ikaris, Makkari, Sersi, Phastos, Kingo, Druig, and Sprite. The ensemble of new characters had their story left open-ended and now, the film's producer Nate Moore, has offered an optimistic promise of their future.

Moore, the producer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and VP of Production at Marvel Studios, spoke with ComicBook.com. He was asked about the future of the Eternals characters and whether or not an outright sequel is on the way. "I don't want to spoil anything, but we have not seen the last of those characters," Moore declared. It is not clear where the Eternals characters will show up again. Though it was expected by many, the confirmation is an exciting promise of a future for the characters.

Eternals Was Setting Up An MCU Future

Another character first introduced in Eternals was Blade. Though audiences did not see Marvel's Daywalker, the character was voiced by Mahershaa Ali in the credits scene of Eternals. While the Blade movie is going through some significant changes after being delayed, Moore joined ComicBook.com's Marvel podcast Phase Zero in 2021, where he teased more for Blade in the near future.

"[Blade] was [part of the scene] for reasons hopefully that would become apparent as you see more things, but [Mahershal Ali] wasn't there on the day," Moore explained. "And we talked about two versions of that, one where we would cut to him and one where we wouldn't. 'How textual do you want it to be?' And again, it was more just for the fun of it, to tease it a little bit, to hear the voice and not see the man. He was game to do it. Because the Ebony Blade, the characteristics of the Ebony Blade are not dissimilar to some degree to vampirism and we think that's an interesting kind of thing to play with. So, we kind of knew that was on the table."

Moore's most recent project is the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, which is set to hit theaters on November 11. The initial reaction to the final film in Phase 4 of the MCU has been overwhelmingly positive ahead of its release.