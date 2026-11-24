It has been 30 years since a movie came out based on the Stephen King novel that outed the author as Richard Bachman. When King was breaking into the novel industry, he found himself pigeonholed into the horror genre. With instant hits like Carrie, ‘Salem’s Lot, and The Shining, King was expected to keep writing horror, but he wanted to try to write in other genres too. While he has mostly stuck with horror over his career, King is much more than that. As Richard Bachman, he released sci-fi (The Running Man), thrillers (The Long Walk), and even intense psychological dramas (Roadwork).

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 1984, King wrote a horror novel under the Richard Bachman pseudonym, and it quickly led to fans connecting the dots and realizing that King was Bachman. After he retired the Bachman pseudonym, the novel ended up being adapted into a movie. Thinner came out in theaters on October 25, 1996, and it gave movie fans a look at the story that King wrote behind his assumed identity.

Play video

Thinner Helped Reveal Stephen King’s Pseudonym

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Most of King’s novels under the name Richard Bachman were not horror stories, although they all had terrifying premises. Rage was a book about a high school student who killed two of his teachers and took his classmates hostage. The Running Man was about a deadly reality TV show, written years before reality TV was even a thing in real life. Roadwork was about a man barricading himself in his house to prevent the state from demolishing it to build a freeway. These are not the stories one might expect from the King of Horror. However, Thinner was exactly what people would expect from Stephen King.

Thinner follows an obese upper-class attorney named Billy Halleck who has a wife and daughter. He is not an ethical attorney and recently defended a mafia boss and got him acquitted of a murder charge. After celebrating the victory, he is involved in an accident while driving where he runs over an elderly Romani woman, killing her. He is acquitted of manslaughter in a case presided over by his friend, a judge, and thanks in part to the police chief committing perjury in the trial. However, he doesn’t get away with it because the woman’s father, Tadzu Lempke, places a curse on Billy on the steps of the courthouse.

What happens next is that Billy starts to lose weight rapidly despite not exercising or eating right. Billy soon learns that the judge and police chief were also cursed, with one becoming a lizard-like being and the other getting ulcers on his face and hands. They both die by suicide, but Billy fights to find a way to survive the curse, even as he begins to waste away. It was pure horror, with the morality tale carrying it to the end. The ending even has the double twist that King is best known for, where the seeming victory comes with a bitter defeat, and Billy realizes he will never escape the curse, one way or the other.

While King created an entire fictional biography for Richard Bachman, and even used a photo of one of his literary agent’s friends, fans began to suspect the truth. Some began to send angry letters, accusing Bachman of copying King’s style, while others began to wonder if Bachman was a pseudonym. This led to a bookstore employee in Washington, D.C., who was a huge King fan, discovering the truth. This man looked at the copyright documentation that tied things to King. He reached out to King, and then the author called him and admitted it before revealing it to the world and killing off his pseudonym.

Stephen King’s Richard Bachman Era Is Still Alive and Well Today

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Thinner remains an underseen Stephen King adaptation. Robert John Burke played Billy Halleck, but there were some more familiar faces in the cast. These included Joe Mantegna as the Mafia boss. It was also directed by a big-time director, Tom Holland, who had also directed the King miniseries The Langoliers and was the man who directed and co-wrote the original Child’s Play movie and wrote and directed the cult vampire film Fright Night. However, Thinner wasn’t reviewed well and did poorly at the box office.

However, there are other Richard Bachman adaptations that have been received more favorably, including two King movies released in 2025. The first Richard Bachman adaptation was The Running Man in 1987, an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie in which he starred as a man forced to play a deadly game on reality television for his freedom. That is also where Bachman’s books are becoming popular again. In 2025, The Running Man was remade, and a second Bachman story, The Long Walk, was released after years of fans demanding its arrival on the big screen. If anything, it proves what King wanted fans to know. He was more than just horror, even if it was a horror story that outed his secret.

What are your thoughts on Stephen King’s Richard Bachman books? Let us know your favorite of these in the comments below.