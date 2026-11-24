We’ve reached the point in the month where it’s time to get ready for the new month ahead — especially when it comes to streaming. Each month, streaming platforms update their catalogs and add new television series and movies for subscribers to enjoy. It’s usually pretty exciting; after all, who doesn’t like having fresh, new options to choose from? But as we head into the final month of the year, it’s a little more exciting than usual to get the coming soon list from our favorite streamers. This is the holiday season, when folks might have just a little bit more time to enjoy all there is to offer. Peacock is now the latest streamer to release their list for what’s coming in December and there’s a lot to choose from — not just holiday favorites, either.
Videos by ComicBook.com
This December, Jurassic Park fans are going to have a great time with multiple movies in the franchise hitting Peacock. Looking for something a little more classic? E.T. the Extra Terrestrial is coming, too. On the television side of things, Ted: The Animated Series will make its debut mid-month and we’re just scratching the surface. Read on for the full list!
December 1st
Adam Sandler’s 8 Crazy Nights*
Alien
All is Bright
Always
Arthur Christmas*
Big Bruh
Black Christmas
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Call Me Claus
Casino Royale
The Change-Up
Charlie’s Christmas Wish
Cheaper by the Dozen
Christmas in the Hood
Edward Scissorhands
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
The Ex of Christmas Past
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
The Fate of the Furious
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Friday
The Friday After Next
Gladiator
Holiday House Divided
Home Again for Christmas
Hotel Transylvania*
Hotel Transylvania 2*
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 4
Jumanji*
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The King’s Man
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Last Holiday
Lincoln
Jurassic Park: The Lost World
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mama Mae’s Christmas
Michael Bublé
Midnight Clear
Millennial Hunter
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Munich
The Nanny Diaries*
Next Friday
No Time to Die
The Nutty Professor
Pastacolypse
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Holiday*
Plane
Prancer
Quantum of Solace
The Replacements
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Sausage Party
Schindler’s List
Sing
Skyfall
A Southern Christmas
Spectre
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
The Sugarland Express
Ted
Ted 2
This Christmas*
Trading Places
War Horse
Warcraft
You’ve Got Mail
Night Sweats, Season 1 – Premiere
Super Mansion, Season 1 – Premiere
December 2nd
94th Annual Christmas at Rockefeller Center (NBC)
Leyla, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
December 3rd
Christmas with Snoop (NBC Special)
Honey Don’t!*
The Northman*
December 4th
One Night Only – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
One night can change everything! Recently dumped Owen and hopeful romantic Allie may be the only people in the city searching for something real on the one night a year when singles are allowed to have sex. As their night spirals into a series of missteps and unexpected side quests, they realize that the very thing they are looking for might be closer than they think.
Rally Caps
The Sheriffs of Savage Wells
Sniper: Special Ops
Unexpected Christmas
Live! (2007)
The Second Life of Freddie Nole
December 6th
Preserving 100 Years of NBC (NBC News Special)
The Boy on the Milk Carton: The Disappearance of Etan Patz (Oxygen)
December 7th
Housekeeping for Beginners
December 8th
La Vida Que Escondi, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
December 9th
Alan Jackson: The Last Show (NBC Special)
Exatlón Estados Unidos, Season 11 – Premiere (Telemundo)
December 10th
NBC100: The Live Celebration (NBC Simulstream)
How to Train Your Dragon (2025)*
December 11th
I Think We’re Alone Now
December 13th
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 6A – Finale (Oxygen)
December 14th
Here Come the Irish, Season 3 – Premiere, Episodes Weekly, 60 Minutes (Peacock Original)*
Here Come the Irish” documents the legendary football team through their grit, determination and brotherhood along with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with those closest to the program. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories and the motivation to be college football’s best.
Monkey Man*
Raoul Wallenberg: Missing Inaction
December 15th
The Voice, Season 30 – Finale (NBC)
December 17th
TED: The Animated Series, Season 1A – Premiere, All Episodes, 30 Minutes (Peacock Original)*
From Seth MacFarlane, comes TED: The Animated Series, a sequel to the beloved Ted and Ted 2 films. This series reunites MacFarlane, who reprises his role as the voice of Ted, with his big screen castmates: Mark Wahlberg, as the voice of Ted’s best friend, John; Amanda Seyfried, as the voice of John’s wife, Sam; and Jessica Barth as Ted’s wife, Tami-Lynn. Picking up twelve years after the conclusion of the last movie, John and his thunder-buddy Ted are neighbors, both with families of their own and dead-end jobs. Follow these two lovable stoners as they enable each other’s bad ideas about marriage, parenting, and the challenges of adult life.
December 18th
Nimrods – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
When Tommy receives a phone call inviting his band to open for Green Day on New Year’s Eve, he doesn’t realize it’s an elaborate prank by his older brother, Wayne. Desperate to believe his life is about to change, Tommy steals Wayne’s car and begins driving his band from Kansas City to Los Angeles, hell bent on getting there in three days. What follows is a rowdy and uproarious road trip across America, inspired by Green Day’s early days of touring in a van, years before the release of their breakout record Dookie.
For Worse
Influenced
December 20th
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 3 – Finale (Oxygen)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 5 – Finale (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 5 – Finale (Reelz)
December 21st
Kung Fu Panda 4
December 22nd
Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 – Finale (Bravo)
Sing 2
December 24th
Small Town Trouble: Texas, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
Downton Abbey: A New Era
December 27th
Snapped: Killer Moms, Season 1 – Finale (Oxygen)
Catfish Murders, Single 1 – Finale (Oxygen)
December 28th
Jurassic World Rebirth
December 30th
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 16 – Finale (Bravo)
December 31st
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Around the World 2027 (NBC Simulcast)
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
Stillwater