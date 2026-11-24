We’ve reached the point in the month where it’s time to get ready for the new month ahead — especially when it comes to streaming. Each month, streaming platforms update their catalogs and add new television series and movies for subscribers to enjoy. It’s usually pretty exciting; after all, who doesn’t like having fresh, new options to choose from? But as we head into the final month of the year, it’s a little more exciting than usual to get the coming soon list from our favorite streamers. This is the holiday season, when folks might have just a little bit more time to enjoy all there is to offer. Peacock is now the latest streamer to release their list for what’s coming in December and there’s a lot to choose from — not just holiday favorites, either.

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This December, Jurassic Park fans are going to have a great time with multiple movies in the franchise hitting Peacock. Looking for something a little more classic? E.T. the Extra Terrestrial is coming, too. On the television side of things, Ted: The Animated Series will make its debut mid-month and we’re just scratching the surface. Read on for the full list!

December 1st

Adam Sandler’s 8 Crazy Nights*

Alien

All is Bright

Always

Arthur Christmas*

Big Bruh

Black Christmas

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Call Me Claus

Casino Royale

The Change-Up

Charlie’s Christmas Wish

Cheaper by the Dozen

Christmas in the Hood

Edward Scissorhands

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

The Ex of Christmas Past

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

The Fate of the Furious

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Friday

The Friday After Next

Gladiator

Holiday House Divided

Home Again for Christmas

Hotel Transylvania*

Hotel Transylvania 2*

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 4

Jumanji*

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The King’s Man

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Last Holiday

Lincoln

Jurassic Park: The Lost World

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mama Mae’s Christmas

Michael Bublé

Midnight Clear

Millennial Hunter

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Munich

The Nanny Diaries*

Next Friday

No Time to Die

The Nutty Professor

Pastacolypse

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Holiday*

Plane

Prancer

Quantum of Solace

The Replacements

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Sausage Party

Schindler’s List

Sing

Skyfall

A Southern Christmas

Spectre

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

The Sugarland Express

Ted

Ted 2

This Christmas*

Trading Places

War Horse

Warcraft

You’ve Got Mail

Night Sweats, Season 1 – Premiere

Super Mansion, Season 1 – Premiere

December 2nd

94th Annual Christmas at Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Leyla, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

December 3rd

Christmas with Snoop (NBC Special)

Honey Don’t!*

The Northman*

December 4th

One Night Only – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

One night can change everything! Recently dumped Owen and hopeful romantic Allie may be the only people in the city searching for something real on the one night a year when singles are allowed to have sex. As their night spirals into a series of missteps and unexpected side quests, they realize that the very thing they are looking for might be closer than they think.​

Rally Caps

The Sheriffs of Savage Wells

Sniper: Special Ops

Unexpected Christmas

Live! (2007)

The Second Life of Freddie Nole

December 6th

Preserving 100 Years of NBC (NBC News Special)

The Boy on the Milk Carton: The Disappearance of Etan Patz (Oxygen)

December 7th

Housekeeping for Beginners

December 8th

La Vida Que Escondi, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

December 9th

Alan Jackson: The Last Show (NBC Special)

Exatlón Estados Unidos, Season 11 – Premiere (Telemundo)

December 10th

NBC100: The Live Celebration (NBC Simulstream)

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)*

December 11th

I Think We’re Alone Now

December 13th

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 6A – Finale (Oxygen)

December 14th

Here Come the Irish, Season 3 – Premiere, Episodes Weekly, 60 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

Here Come the Irish” documents the legendary football team through their grit, determination and brotherhood along with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with those closest to the program. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories and the motivation to be college football’s best.

Monkey Man*

Raoul Wallenberg: Missing Inaction

December 15th

The Voice, Season 30 – Finale (NBC)

December 17th

Image Courtesy of UGT / Fuzzy Door / MRC

TED: The Animated Series, Season 1A – Premiere, All Episodes, 30 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

From Seth MacFarlane, comes TED: The Animated Series, a sequel to the beloved Ted and Ted 2 films. This series reunites MacFarlane, who reprises his role as the voice of Ted, with his big screen castmates: Mark Wahlberg, as the voice of Ted’s best friend, John; Amanda Seyfried, as the voice of John’s wife, Sam; and Jessica Barth as Ted’s wife, Tami-Lynn. Picking up twelve years after the conclusion of the last movie, John and his thunder-buddy Ted are neighbors, both with families of their own and dead-end jobs. Follow these two lovable stoners as they enable each other’s bad ideas about marriage, parenting, and the challenges of adult life.

December 18th

Nimrods – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

When Tommy receives a phone call inviting his band to open for Green Day on New Year’s Eve, he doesn’t realize it’s an elaborate prank by his older brother, Wayne. Desperate to believe his life is about to change, Tommy steals Wayne’s car and begins driving his band from Kansas City to Los Angeles, hell bent on getting there in three days. What follows is a rowdy and uproarious road trip across America, inspired by Green Day’s early days of touring in a van, years before the release of their breakout record Dookie.

For Worse

Influenced

December 20th

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 3 – Finale (Oxygen)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 5 – Finale (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 5 – Finale (Reelz)

December 21st

Kung Fu Panda 4

December 22nd

Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 – Finale (Bravo)

Sing 2

December 24th

Small Town Trouble: Texas, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

Downton Abbey: A New Era

December 27th

Snapped: Killer Moms, Season 1 – Finale (Oxygen)

Catfish Murders, Single 1 – Finale (Oxygen)

December 28th

Jurassic World Rebirth

December 30th

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 16 – Finale (Bravo)

December 31st

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Around the World 2027 (NBC Simulcast)

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

Stillwater