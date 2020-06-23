Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2020

With four weeks under its belt, WarnerMedia's HBO Max has proven itself to be a treasure trove of movies and television for viewers to binge and enjoy. Ahead of the new month the streaming service has confirmed all of the titles that will be arriving on the service throughout July including WB staples like DC animated movies, the Free Willy franchise, Christopher Reeve's Superman movies, the National Lampoon's Vacation series, and the hybrid animation film Space Jam. Some surprising additions that will appear in July include all three Blade movies (produced by WB's New Line Cinema), 2009's Star Trek reboot from J.J. Abrams, and both volumes of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. HBO Max originals will also premiere on the service including: Expecting Amy, an unfiltered and intimate view into comedian Amy Schumer's life on tour creating a stand-up special during her difficult pregnancy; adult animated comedy Close Enough from J.G. Quintel, creator of the Emmy-winning Regular Show; and multi- generational family docusoap House of Ho, chronicling the daily lives of patriarch Binh Ho, matriarch Hue Ho, and their family. HBO Originals for the month of July that will premiere on HBO Max as well include the season four premiere of Room 104, the debut of Foodie Love from HBO Europe, and the documentary premieres of Stockton on My Mind and Showbiz Kids. You can take a look at the full list below!

July 1 Absolute Power, 1997

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

American History X, 1998

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Angus, 1995

August Rush, 2007

The Bachelor, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998

Batman and Harley Quinn , 2017

Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017

The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005

Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016

Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010

Batman: Year One, 2011

Beautiful Creatures, 2013

Beerfest, 2006

The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)

Bishop's Wife ,The, 1947

Blade 2, 2002

Blade, 1998

Blade: Trinity, 2004

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Work , 2002

Born to Be Wild, 1995

Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can, 2002

Clara's Heart, 1988

The Conjuring, 2013

Cop Out, 2010

Creepshow, 1982

Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)

The Departed, 2006

Dirty Dozen, The, 1967

Dirty Harry, 1971

Doc Hollywood, 1991

Dolphin Tale, 2011

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)

The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)

The Enforcer, 1976

The Exorcist, 1973

Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)

Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)

Four Christmases, 2008

Fred Claus, 2007

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010

Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017

The Gauntlet, 1977

Get Smart, 2008

Good Girls Get High, 2019

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011

Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009

Green Pastures, The, 1936

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Guy Named Joe, A, 1943

Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Heartbreak Ridge, 1986

Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945

Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)

In Secret, 2014 (HBO)

In Time, 2011 (HBO)

Inkheart, 2009

Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002

J. Edgar, 2011

Jack Frost, 1998

Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014

John Q, 2002 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010

Justice League: Doom , 2012

Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013

Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015

Justice League: War, 2014

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Last Samurai, The, 2003

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016

The Letter, 2020 (HBO)

Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)

Little Big League, 1994

Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)

Little Nicky, 2000

The Longest Yard, 2005

Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)

Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985

Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)

Malibu's Most Wanted, 2003

Mars Attacks, 1996

Megamind, 2010

Message In A Bottle, 1999

Michael, 1996

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999

Money Talks, 1997

Monkey Trouble, 1994

Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Mr. Nanny, 1993

Munich, 2005 (HBO)

Music and Lyrics, 2007

Nancy Drew, 2007

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon, 1993

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)

New Looney Tunes

Now and Then, 1995

Orphan, 2009

Osmosis Jones, 2001

Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985

The Polar Express, 2004

Pop Star, 2005

Power, 1986

The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)

Rich and Famous, 1981

Right Stuff, The, 1983

Rumor Has It, 2005

Saving Private Ryan, 1998

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird , 1985

Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)

Something to Talk About , 1995

Space Jam, 1996

Spies Like Us, 1985

Star Trek, 2009

Stay, 2005 (HBO)

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018

Superman II, 1981

Superman III, 1983

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987

Superman Returns, 2006

Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Superman: Unbound, 2013

Sweet November, 2001

Take the Lead, 2006

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny , 2006

Tequila Sunrise, 1988

The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Tightrope, 1984

Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993

The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)

Troy, 2004

True Crime, 1999

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Unforgiven, 1992

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Watchmen (movie), 2009

What's Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)

Women, The, 2008

Wyatt Earp, 1994

Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010

Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005

Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

July 3 Los Futbolisimos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)

July 4 Midway, 2019 (HBO)

July 7 Blue Exorcist, Seasons 1 & 2

Your Lie in April, Season One

91 Days, Season One

July 9 Close Enough, Series Premiere · From JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy Award-winning Regular Show comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles. Expecting Amy, Docuseries Premiere · Expecting Amy is an unfiltered three-part documentary that shows the struggle, strength and ambition that has made Amy Schumer one of the singular comic voices of all time. It takes viewers behind-the-scenes as Schumer battles through an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy while documenting the formation of a comedy special.

July 11 Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale (HBO)

Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

July 13 July 13:

Foodie Love, Series Premiere (HBO) · FOODIE LOVE, an eight-part drama series produced by HBO Europe in Spain, follows two thirty-somethings after they meet on a foodie mobile dating app.

July 14 Inuyasha, Season One

Showbiz Kids, Documentary Premiere (HBO) · Showbiz Kids offers an unvarnished look at the high risk, high reward business of working as a child actor in the entertainment industry. The film chronicles the personal and professional price of fame and failure on a child. Those who know the industry best, including several successful child actors and two aspiring hopefuls, unpack their own complicated experiences as they reconcile the hardships they've faced and sacrifices they've made on their way to finding success in show business.

July 15 Smurfs, Season One

July 16 House of Ho, Series Premiere · Patriarch Binh Ho and his wife Hue Ho immigrated from Vietnam to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream. The power couple has built a multimillion-dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation of American Hos. The series pulls back the curtain on their lavish Houston lifestyle and showcases the tight family connections that unite them as well as the multi-generational outrageous drama that ensues.

July 17 Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2020 (HBO)

July 18 Harriet, 2019 (HBO)

July 21 July 21:

Bungo Stray Dogs, Seasons 1-3 Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Season One July 23:

Tig N Seek, Series Premiere · From creator Myke Chilian, Tig n' Seek follows an upbeat and eccentric 8-year-old boy named Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek. July 24:

Room 104, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

La Gallina Turuleca (Aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2020 (HBO) July 25:

Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)

July 23 prevnext

July 24 prevnext

July 25 prevnext

July 28 July 28:

Aldnoah.Zero, Season One

Mob Psycho, Season One

Stockton On My Mind, Documentary Premiere (HBO) · The multi-layered story of millennial mayor Michael Tubbs, whose own experience growing up amid poverty and violence inspired him to initiate change and "Upset the Setup" in his beleaguered hometown of Stockton, California. July 30:

The Dog House - UK Edition, Season 1 · Set inside a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners, The Dog House bears witness to the joy, comedy and pathos of the human-dog dating experience. Frayed, Series Premiere · Set in 1989, this comedy follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a fabulously wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Newcastle, Australia. In coming home, Sammy must revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager years ago. July 31:

Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)

July 30