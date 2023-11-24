Everything Coming to Tubi in December 2023

You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting December 1st below.

Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in December include seasonal picks A Flintstone Christmas Carol and Smurfs Christmas Special, Constantine, the first three John Wick films, Rush Hour and Rush Hour 2, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, Straight Outta Compton, Training Day, Friday , Dumb and Dumber, Blood Diamond, The Hurt Locker, Final Destination films, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, Yogi Bear, About Last Night, Conan the Barbarian, Takers, Cowboys & Aliens, and more.

As November comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in December 2023. Tubi , a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on December 1st. Among its offerings are several Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like Last Resort, Dress for Success, Forever Us, Out of Hand, TMZ No BS: Bad Bunny, and more.

Originals

Action

LAST RESORT – 12/14 – When an ex-soldier's family is taken hostage in a bank robbery, he must neutralize the perpetrators as a lethal toxin is stolen from the vault.

PREPARE TO DIE – 12/29 – A young man trains in the ways of martial arts to seek vengeance on the corrupt landowner who murdered his family.

Documentary

TMZ NO BS: BAD BUNNY – 12/13 – Bad Bunny's ascent to superstardom is as unlikely as they come. TMZ explores how a kid from Puerto Rico became the biggest musical act on the planet.

GONE BEFORE HIS TIME: FREDDIE PRINZE SR. – 12/20 – A deep dive into the short yet impactful life of the trailblazing latin comic, whose son also went on to a career of much acclaim.

SATAN WANTS YOU – 12/22 – When a 1980 memoir uncovered a Satanist abduction, a Satanic Panic pervaded the globe, leaving destruction and wrongful convictions in its wake.

BEHIND THE CRIME: KILLER EX-BOYFRIEND – 12/27 – Dive into the case of a Wisconsin father, convicted of brutally murdering his ex-lover's new partner – a man whose body was never found.

Drama

DRESS FOR SUCCESS – 12/15 – Finding herself on the wrong side of a union battle, a refugee turned hotshot fashionista lawyer launches her own brand of designer philanthropy.

Horror

BLACK MOLD – 12/7 – When Brooke encounters a stranger in an abandoned building, her traumatic memories surface, and she must either find closure or let fear consume her.

MIRAME – 12/19 – When Lalo becomes haunted by the mysterious ghost of a young girl, he realizes his life is in danger, and sets out to defeat the ghost for good.

Thriller

FOREVER US – 12/21 – A woman's perfect marriage is shattered when her husband falls for another woman leading to secrecy and obsession and igniting a deadly showdown.

OUT OF HAND – 12/28 – When an author and her husband escape to a secluded cabin to finish her latest novel, the fabric of reality unravels with murderous consequences.