Everything Coming to Tubi in July 2023

You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting July 1st below.

Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in July include Blade , Jurassic Park , Jurassic Park II, Jurassic World , The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Wanted , Dazed and Confused, Sicario, White Men Can't Jump, Clerks II , My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Fifth Element, and more.

As June comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in July 2023. Tubi , a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on July 1st. Among its offerings are several Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Included in those Tubi Originals are titles like Escaping Paradise, Sunset Superman, Deep Web: Murdershow, Cabin Girl, No Filter, and Five Star Murder.

Originals

Action

ESCAPING PARADISE – 7/8 – When a young couple vacations on an exotic island, they encounter a dangerous fugitive who is determined to keep them from leaving.

SUNSET SUPERMAN – 7/27 – A drunk army ranger must keep his grandmother oblivious to the home invasion he's defending her from.

Drama

DEADLY DILF – 7/20 – A harmless flirtation between a college freshman and the hot dad next door turns deadly when the young girl becomes obsessed with him and tries to destroy his marriage.

PICTURE ME DEAD – 7/13 – When a district attorney's niece is murdered and the man who is responsible is exonerated, the attorney is willing to risk everything she has to bring the murderer to justice.

Documentary/Unscripted

SCARIEST PLACES IN THE WORLD – 7/12 – Step into 10 of the most terrifying locations in the world, ranging from haunted castles to abandoned islands certain to send chills down your spine.

TMZ NO BS: CHRIS BROWN – 7/26 – Chris Brown skyrocketed to fame and became one of the biggest stars in the world, but the trajectory of his life and career changed forever after he violently assaulted Rihanna.

Horror

DEEP WEB: MURDERSHOW – 7/8 – A podcaster's investigation of his sister's death leads him to a grisly website, where the highest bidder decides how a chosen victim will be killed.

CABIN GIRL – 7/12 – When a van-life influencer moves into an isolated cabin, she discovers the home has a dark history and becomes haunted by a troubled spirit.

MEET THE KILLER PARENTS – 7/14 – A young woman fights to escape her boyfriend's wealthy family after learning they're planning to drug and groom her. to replace their long-dead daughter.

Thriller

NO FILTER – 7/28 – Viral sensation Anna's pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline.

FIVE STAR MURDER – 7/28 – A concierge and a headstrong guest investigate a murder at a hotel while a storm traps a group of ruthless hidden-treasure hunters inside.