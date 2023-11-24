Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Addresses Taylor Swift MCU Rumors

Deadpool 3, like other Marvel Studios movies before it, is already subject to major rumors about cameos and character appearances. Not much has been confirmed about Deadpool 3 by the studio beyond Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman returning as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. The upcoming sequel will seemingly bring the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies to a firm close however as set photos have indicated, but the rumors are vast when it comes to cameos for the movie. Far and away the biggest Deadpool 3 rumor is that none other than Taylor Swift will make some sort of appearance, and now Ryan Reynolds has responded to that specific rumor.

Speaking in an interview with the Vancouver Sun, Reynolds was asked specifically if there was any truth to the rumor of Taylor Swift making an appearance in Deadpool 3. Answering with a laugh, Reynolds told the outlet: "Yeah, I've heard that one...I love it (the gossip). I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26."

Filming on Deadpool 3 has resumed after production was forced to stop as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Production on the sequel carried on despite the Writers' Strike, which began a few weeks before the Actors' Strike, but once the later started filming was totally shutdown. Marvel Studios executive Wendy Jacobson confirmed that Deadpool 3 has resumed filming, revealing in a social media post that production is back on as the movie prepares for a July 26, 2024 release date.

Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3?

Marvel Studios has not confirmed if Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will appear in Deadpool 3, but the rumors persist. These Taylor Swift-MCU rumors appear to be rooted at least partially in the fact that the performer is personal friends with Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively. One of the well publicized NFL games that Swift attended saw her watching the game from a private box occupied not only by Reynolds and Lively but also Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool 3, and even Hugh Jackman.

Fans have theorized who Swift could be playing in the movie, despite no real indicator that she's even going to appear, with some believing that she will take on the role of the Marvel character Dazzler. In a previous interview with Josh Horowitz on The Happy Sad Confused podcast, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy was asked about this as well and offered his two cents:

"It sure escapes the lips of social media every day, and that's all I'm gonna say," Levy smiled. "It sounds like a great idea."

Will Deadpool 3 be rated R?

To date every feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been rated PG-13, but the upcoming Deadpool 3 will mark the first rated R movie in the MCU. This is not only a major departure for Marvel Studios themselves but for parent company Disney, who seldom releases movies rated R except through divisions like the defunct Miramax or Touchstone labels. Deadpool 3 being R rated is a huge change of heart for the company, but one that comes from the success of the first two Deadpool movies, which each made over $700 million globally despite a restricted rating.

"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," Levy previously told Wired. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves."