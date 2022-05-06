Everything Everywhere All at Once Star Jamie Lee Curtis Hilarously Campaigns for an "Internet Feud" Against Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally playing in theatres, and the movie is already thriving at the box office. The new Marvel film sees Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) teaming up with MCU newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to help save the multiverse from a big threat, but this wasn't the first multiverse film to hit theatres this year. Everything Everywhere All At Once is a new movie from Daniels that stars Michelle Yeoh as a woman named Elenor who learns the truth about other universes and must use her newfound powers to... save the multiverse from a big threat. Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis appears in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and took to Instagram today to hilariously declare war on Marvel.

"Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there @everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster? Is this one of those Internet feuds? All I'll say is we would SLAY in a family feud contest @familyfeud with the Doctor Strange strangers. I MEAN WE HAVE @michelleyeoh_official @kehuyquan @stephaniehsuofficial #JAMESFUCKINGHONFG @jennyslate @harryshumjr @talliemedel @martialclubofficial @andyle_official @timvswild #tinybitcompetative #bagellove," Curtis wrote. You can check out her post below:

Everything Everywhere All At Once is becoming one of the highest-rated movies of all time across multiple platforms. Currently, the movie has a 96% critics score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it a "triumph." You can read A24's official synopsis for the movie below:

"Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action-adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." You can read Marvel's official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Everything Everywhere All At Once are both playing in theaters.