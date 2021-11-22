Everything Leaving HBO Max in December 2021

December is just around the corner and that means many of our favorite streaming services are getting ready for their monthly roster overhauls. HBO Max has a slew of new TV shows and movies coming to its lineup in December, but it will also be saying goodbye to quite a few films as well. Throughout the month, several popular titles will be exiting the service for the foreseeable future.
The acclaimed remake of The Invisible Man will be leaving HBO Max on December 18th and, unfortunately, that’s just the start of the major exits. A couple of weeks later, on the last day of the month, HBO Max will be losing films like The Cable Guy, Hitch, Kill Bill, and many more.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s the full list of everything leaving HBO Max in December:
December 16:
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, 2020
December 18:
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
December 19:
King Richard, 2021
December 24:
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
December 31:
Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2019 (HBO)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Jr., 2009
Alpha And Omega 2: A Howl-Iday Adventure, 2013
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
Bratz: The Movie, 2007
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
The Cable Guy, 1996
Casi Famoso (Aka Almost Famous), 2019 (HBO)
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
Dear Christmas, 2020
Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)
Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead, 1991 (HBO)
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Emma. (2020), 2020 (HBO)
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
Eve’s Bayou, 1997
Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)
Friends With Money, 2006
Gandhi, 1982
God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Gods And Monsters, 1998 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)
Hitch, 2005
Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kramer Vs. Kramer, 1979
Leapfrog: Math Adventure To The Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
Like Mike, 2002 (HBO)
Like Mike 2: Streetball, 2007 (HBO)
Los Futbolisimos (Aka The Footballest), 2018 (HBO)
Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, 1939
My Left Foot, 1989
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
The Pallbearer, 1996 (HBO)
Perpetual Planet: Heroes Of The Oceans, 2021
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
Pups United, 2015
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
Reds, 1981 (HBO)
Return Of The Living Dead III, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
Shakespeare In Love, 1998
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Vaca, 2018 (HBO)
Volunteers, 1985 (HBO)
Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
xXx, 2002
xXx: State Of The Union, 2005
Are you disappointed to see any of these movies leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!