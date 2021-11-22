Everything Leaving HBO Max in December 2021

December is just around the corner and that means many of our favorite streaming services are getting ready for their monthly roster overhauls. HBO Max has a slew of new TV shows and movies coming to its lineup in December, but it will also be saying goodbye to quite a few films as well. Throughout the month, several popular titles will be exiting the service for the foreseeable future.

The acclaimed remake of The Invisible Man will be leaving HBO Max on December 18th and, unfortunately, that’s just the start of the major exits. A couple of weeks later, on the last day of the month, HBO Max will be losing films like The Cable Guy, Hitch, Kill Bill, and many more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list of everything leaving HBO Max in December:

December 16:

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, 2020

December 18:

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

December 19:

King Richard, 2021

December 24:

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

December 31:

Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2019 (HBO)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Jr., 2009

Alpha And Omega 2: A Howl-Iday Adventure, 2013

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)

Bratz: The Movie, 2007

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

The Cable Guy, 1996

Casi Famoso (Aka Almost Famous), 2019 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

Cousins, 1989 (HBO)

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dear Christmas, 2020

Dim Sum Funeral, 2009 (HBO)

Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead, 1991 (HBO)

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Emma. (2020), 2020 (HBO)

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)

Eve’s Bayou, 1997

Flashpoint, 1984 (HBO)

Friends With Money, 2006

Gandhi, 1982

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Gods And Monsters, 1998 (HBO)

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Heaven Help Us, 1985 (HBO)

Hitch, 2005

Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kramer Vs. Kramer, 1979

Leapfrog: Math Adventure To The Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

Like Mike, 2002 (HBO)

Like Mike 2: Streetball, 2007 (HBO)

Los Futbolisimos (Aka The Footballest), 2018 (HBO)

Lucky, 2017 (HBO)

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, 1939

My Left Foot, 1989

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

The Pallbearer, 1996 (HBO)

Perpetual Planet: Heroes Of The Oceans, 2021

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

Pups United, 2015

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Reds, 1981 (HBO)

Return Of The Living Dead III, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)

Shakespeare In Love, 1998

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Vaca, 2018 (HBO)

Volunteers, 1985 (HBO)

Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)

xXx, 2002

xXx: State Of The Union, 2005

Are you disappointed to see any of these movies leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!