Everything New Coming to Netflix This Week (December 9th)

There’s a brand new week ahead of us, and with that comes a whole week of new additions on Netflix. The popular streaming service actually has quite a bit in store for the week of December 9th, with new releases already planned for each of the five weekdays ahead. From December 9th through December 13th, Netflix has a slate of new releases for each day, including the return of some popular shows and a highly anticipated movie premiere.

This week will see the return of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, coming back for its seventh season, as well as the ninth season of Queer Eye. There’s also the Tuesday debut of a new Jamie Foxx comedy event, where he addresses the medical emergency that made numerous headlines.

The week will close with the premiere of the new thriller Carry-On. The film stars Taron Egerton as an airport TSA agent trying to thwart a terrorist (played by Jason Bateman). One day before that, Netflix will release No Good Deed, the new series from Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman. The series boasts an all-star cast led by Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano. You can check out the full lineup of this week’s Netflix releases below!

Monday, December 9th

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcome former hopefuls back to the tent to whip up seasonal sweet treats for a chance to win the coveted Star Baker title.

Rubble and Crew: Season 1

Tuesday, December 10th

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… — NETFLIX COMEDY EVENT

Oscar and Grammy-winner and beloved comedy icon, Jamie Foxx, returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community; if he can stay funny, he can stay alive.

Polo — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, comes an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of Polo. Over five episodes, the documentary series follows elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level. From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who’s made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players of all time – they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title. Polo is an Archewell and Boardwalk Pictures Production.

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

In the shadows of Korea’s rugby world, seven teams engage in a fierce battle of strength, strategy, and teamwork — all vying to be crowned champion.

Wednesday, December 11th

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A small-town feud, an internet conspiracy, an Elvis impersonator, mysterious severed body parts, and an assassination attempt on the President. Welcome to Mississippi where this jaw-dropping story spirals from local drama to a national scandal. Buckle up for a wild ride. This isn’t fiction — it’s Tupelo.

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Makayla, a teenage girl, who has spent her life grappling with a rare form of autism that rendered her essentially nonverbal. However, her parents, filled with unwavering belief in their daughter’s potential, embarked on a transformative journey to discover the true depth of Makayla’s inner world.

Maria — NETFLIX FILM

Academy Award®-winner Angelina Jolie is Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century in acclaimed director Pablo Larrain’s operatic MARIA. The film follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. MARIA reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life.

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

In the timeless town of Macondo, seven generations of the Buendía family navigate love, oblivion and the inescapability of their past — and their fate.

Queer Eye: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Fab Five welcome a new member as they head to Vegas to transform more inspiring heroes with makeovers that dazzle like the neon-lit Strip.

Thursday, December 12th

La Palma (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

A Norwegian family vacationing on La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.

No Good Deed — NETFLIX SERIES

The sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers.

Friday, December 13th

1992 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

An enraged serial killer with mysterious links to the Seville Expo ’92 scorches his victims to death in this crime series directed by Álex de la Iglesia.

Carry-On — NETFLIX FILM

A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Disaster Holiday (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

A workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting — under the guise of a family road trip vacation.