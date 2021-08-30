New Expendables Movie Confirmed, Cast Revealed

✖

At long last, the Expendables franchise is officially moving forward with its fourth installment. There have been talks regarding a new Expendables movie for some time, but fans have been waiting to see if the next chapter in the action franchise would really come to fruition. Any worries can finally be put away, as it was confirmed on Monday that The Expendables 4 is officially happening, and there is a core cast in place that combines stars of the previous films with a couple of new additions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate and Millennium Media are bringing The Expendables back for a fourth movie, with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture all returning to the franchise to reprise their roles from the previous films. They'll be joined in the new movie by Megan Fox, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and Tony Jaa.

Need for Speed's Scott Waugh will be directing the new Expendables movie, with a script from Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly. Production is set to begin in October.

At this time, there are no official plot details out in the wild, but THR does indicate that there will be a slight changing of the guard for this Expendables story. Stallone's Barney Ross has long been the focal point of the Expendables franchise, but the new movie is reportedly giving more emphasis to Statham's Lee Christmas. Fox will be playing the film's female lead. Statham is also going to be producing the movie alongside Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger.

“It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film,” said Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. “The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.”

“Popcorn entertainment is guaranteed,” said Millennium president, Jeffrey Greenstein, noting that the new additions to the roll call were meant to “keep it fresh and fun.”

