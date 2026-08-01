Everything Coming to Free Streaming For August 2026 – Tubi, Plex, and Pluto TV Line-Ups

Welcome to August! We’re officially in the last weeks of summer, and even with the calendar starting to point us to fall, there’s still a lot of summer left to enjoy — including summer streaming. The new month means new lineups across all streamers and that is especially true for our free platforms. While the month of July saw a lot of patriotic-themed offerings, the range for August is a lot wider and there are some genuinely great gems that you can watch at home for no cost,.

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Across free streamers Tubi, Pluto TV, and Plex there are hundreds of movie and television offerings for August. You’ve got everything from iconic classics, to some genuinely creepy horror offerings, and plenty of nostalgic and beloved television series as well. There is so much good stuff that is free to stream this August you might need to make yourself a checklist — and fortunately for you, we’ve made that easy. Read on for our complete guide to free streaming this month!

Tubi

Series Spotlight

Eva

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper

Knight Rider

Killjoys

Madtv

Scream: The TV Series

Action

Assassin’s Creed

Blood And Bone

Cash Out – 8/24

Colombiana

Dominique

Everly

Geostorm

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance

God Is A Bullet – 8/3

Heist (2015)

In The Land Of Saints And Sinners – 8/3

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Parker (2013)

Priest (2011)

Sahara (2005)

The Green Hornet

The Last Action Hero

The Last Boy Scout

The One (2001)

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare -8/18

U.S. Marshals

XXX (2002)

Art House

A Different Man

Earth Mama

Janet Planet

Lady Bird

Landscape With Invisible Hand

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Problemista

Red Rocket

Black Cinema

Baby Boy

The Blackening

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Friday

The Friday After Next

House Party

In Too Deep

Little Man

Medusa Deluxe

Next Friday

Comedy

American Fiction

Amos & Andrew

The Art Of The Steal

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Dysfunctional Friends

Fighting With My Family

A Happening Of Monumental Proportions

The Hustle (2019)

I Feel Pretty

Joyful Noise

Mad Money

The Napa Boys – 8/17

Puppy Love

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad

Documentary

Look Into My Eyes

Drama

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe

Big Fish

Four Brothers

Freedom Writers

Gifted (2017)

The Glass House (2001)

Macbeth (2015)

One Night In Miami…

The Mauritanian

The Reader – 8/2

Saturday Night Fever

School Ties

The Souvenir

Tuesday

Vox Lux – 8/3

Horror

Halloween (’18)

Bambi: The Reckoning – 8/10

Exorcist II: The Heretic

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghost Stories

Imaginary -8/4

Mimic

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare – 8/10

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Death Island

Resident Evil: Degeneration

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scream (1996)

Scream 2

Scream 3

They

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 – 8/10

Kids & Family

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2

The Ant Bully

Are We There Yet?

Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2

Hey Arnold! The Movie

It Takes Two

Monsters Vs. Aliens

Trolls

Romance

Dirty Dancing

Everything, Everything

Finding You

The Quiet Man

Pretty In Pink

The Back-Up Plan

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Aeon Flux

The Assessment – 8/24

The Black Demon

The Core

Explorers

Flatliners (1990)

Flatliners (2017)

Godzilla (1998)

Hook

Looper

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Thriller

Angels & Demons

Escape From Alcatraz

Exam

Eyes Wide Shut

Fall – 8/18

The Hunted

John Henry

Missing (2023)

Paycheck

Premonition (2007)

Stars At Noon

Tape

Zodiac

Western

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

High Noon

Slow West



Plex

A Different Man

Beyond The Reach

Blood Ties

Dangerous Beauty

Date Movie

Desperation Road

Ghosts Of Mars

Green Room

Heist

It Follows

Jesse Stone: Death In Paradise

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Killers

Killing Gunther

Knox Goes Away

Lady Bird

Last Action Hero

Mad Money

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Panic Room

Power Rangers

Pride

Problemista

Red Rocket

Safe

Save Yourselves!

Slow West

Source Code

Stars At Noon

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

The Art Of The Steal

The Craft

The Giver

The Glass Castle

The Next Three Days

The Poison Rose

The Possession

The Power Of One

The Single Mom’s Club

Tigerland

Triple 9

Tuesday

Vampires Suck

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Words On Bathroom Walls

Pluto TV

Action & Thrillers

Angel Heart

The Art Of The Steal

Blood Ties (2012)

Captive (2015)

The Call (2013)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

The Devil’s Own (1997)

Django Unchained

Drive (2011)

The Fan (1996)

The Fugitive

The General’s Daughter

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Guns Akimbo

Hamburger Hill

Heat (1995)

I Spy

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

Jade

Jennifer Eight

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

The Mask Of Zorro

The Legend Of Zorro

Machine Gun Preacher

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Paycheck

The Presidio

Red Eye

Revenge Of The Green Dragons

Rules Of Engagement

Sabotage

Set It Off

Shaolin Soccer

Single White Female

Snake Eyes

Supercop

Taxi Driver

Texas Rangers

Triple 9

U-Turn (1997)

Utopia

Villain

We Were Soldiers

Comedy

30 Minutes Or Less

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Action Point

Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging

ATL

Bad Teacher

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blue In The Face

Brassed Off

Breaking News In Yuba County

Chasing Amy

Chef

Curdled

Dance Flick

Dead Man On Campus

Down To You

Eagle Vs Shark

The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain

Envy

Four Rooms

Get Over It

The Honeymooners

The Hustle (2019)

In & Out

Lady Bird

Leap Of Faith

Little Nicy

The Longest Yard (2005)

Mad Money

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Medusa Deluxe

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mo’ Money

My Blue Heaven

Necessary Roughness

Norbit

Not Another Teen Movie

Old School

The Original Kings Of Comedy

The Queens Of Comedy

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

Outside Providence

The Pallbearer

Planes, Trains And Automobiles

Pootie Tang

Problemista

Red Rocket

Roll Bounce

Senseless

She’s Out Of My League

Smart People

Smoke

Strange Wilderness

Stripes

Stuart Saves His Family

Sydney White

Ted

Ted 2

Top Secret!

Two Weeks Notice

Underclassman

We’re No Angels (1989)

The Whole Nine Yards

Year One

Drama & Romance

8 Mile

About Adam

A Different Man

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

American Fiction

Amistad

Bleed For This

Blue Chips

Bounce

Boys And Girls

Earth Mama

Emma

Everything, Everything

Fat Man And Little Boy

Fighting With My Family

Flag Day

Footloose (2011)

Freedom Writers

Ghost

Guinevere

Hard Eight

Heartlands (2002)

Honey

Intersection

Janet Planet

John Henry

A League Of Their Own

Like Crazy

Macbeth (2015)

The Natural

Needle In A Timestack

Not Fade Away

Pretty In Pink

Pride (2007)

Ride Like A Girl

Roxanne

Runaway Bride (1999)

Selena

Shall We Dance? (2004)

She’s So Lovely

Slow West

Stars At Noon

Tuesday

Things We Lost In The Fire

The Truman Show

Up In The Air

Varsity Blues

World Trade Center

Horror & Sci-Fi

Approaching The Unknown

The Astronaut’s Wife

The Blob (1988)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Cursed

Deepstar Six

District 9

Event Horizon

Fright Night (1985)

Green Room

Hellboy (2004)

Hellraiser: Deader

Hellraiser: Hellseeker

Hellraiser: Hellworld

The Loved Ones

Mars Attacks!

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Max Steel

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Phantoms

Spell

Stardust

The Time Machine (2002)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension

Wes Craven Presents Dracula III: Legacy

The Woman In Black (2012)

Classics

1900

All The President’s Men

Bang The Drum Slowly

The Bellboy

Big Jake (1971)

The Caddy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

The Dark Command

Days Of Heaven

Donovan’s Reef

Downhill Racer

Easy Come, Easy Go (1967)

The Errand Boy

Fear Strikes Out

The Fighting Kentuckian

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Goin’ South

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

The Great Gatsby (1974)

Hit!

Hondo

Houseboat

The Ladies Man (1961)

The Last Tycoon

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Molly Maguires

The Patsy

Rio Grande

Scared Stiff (1953)

The Stooge

Three Days Of The Condor

War Of The Wildcats

The Warriors

Kids & Family

The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Clockstoppers

Hotel For Dogs

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost DreamsSpy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Series Highlights