Everything Coming to Free Streaming For August 2026 – Tubi, Plex, and Pluto TV Line-Ups

Welcome to August! We’re officially in the last weeks of summer, and even with the calendar starting to point us to fall, there’s still a lot of summer left to enjoy — including summer streaming. The new month means new lineups across all streamers and that is especially true for our free platforms. While the month of July saw a lot of patriotic-themed offerings, the range for August is a lot wider and there are some genuinely great gems that you can watch at home for no cost,.
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Across free streamers Tubi, Pluto TV, and Plex there are hundreds of movie and television offerings for August. You’ve got everything from iconic classics, to some genuinely creepy horror offerings, and plenty of nostalgic and beloved television series as well. There is so much good stuff that is free to stream this August you might need to make yourself a checklist — and fortunately for you, we’ve made that easy. Read on for our complete guide to free streaming this month!
Tubi
Series Spotlight
- Eva
- Flatbush Misdemeanors
- Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper
- Knight Rider
- Killjoys
- Madtv
- Scream: The TV Series
Action
- Assassin’s Creed
- Blood And Bone
- Cash Out – 8/24
- Colombiana
- Dominique
- Everly
- Geostorm
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance
- God Is A Bullet – 8/3
- Heist (2015)
- In The Land Of Saints And Sinners – 8/3
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Parker (2013)
- Priest (2011)
- Sahara (2005)
- The Green Hornet
- The Last Action Hero
- The Last Boy Scout
- The One (2001)
- The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare -8/18
- U.S. Marshals
- XXX (2002)
Art House
- A Different Man
- Earth Mama
- Janet Planet
- Lady Bird
- Landscape With Invisible Hand
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Problemista
- Red Rocket
Black Cinema
- Baby Boy
- The Blackening
- Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
- Death At A Funeral (2010)
- Friday
- The Friday After Next
- House Party
- In Too Deep
- Little Man
- Medusa Deluxe
- Next Friday
Comedy
- American Fiction
- Amos & Andrew
- The Art Of The Steal
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Dysfunctional Friends
- Fighting With My Family
- A Happening Of Monumental Proportions
- The Hustle (2019)
- I Feel Pretty
- Joyful Noise
- Mad Money
- The Napa Boys – 8/17
- Puppy Love
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Superbad
Documentary
- Look Into My Eyes
Drama
- All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
- Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe
- Big Fish
- Four Brothers
- Freedom Writers
- Gifted (2017)
- The Glass House (2001)
- Macbeth (2015)
- One Night In Miami…
- The Mauritanian
- The Reader – 8/2
- Saturday Night Fever
- School Ties
- The Souvenir
- Tuesday
- Vox Lux – 8/3
Horror
- Halloween (’18)
- Bambi: The Reckoning – 8/10
- Exorcist II: The Heretic
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Ghost Stories
- Imaginary -8/4
- Mimic
- Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare – 8/10
- Resident Evil: Damnation
- Resident Evil: Death Island
- Resident Evil: Degeneration
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Scream (1996)
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- They
- Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 – 8/10
Kids & Family
- The Addams Family (2019)
- The Addams Family 2
- The Ant Bully
- Are We There Yet?
- Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2
- Hey Arnold! The Movie
- It Takes Two
- Monsters Vs. Aliens
- Trolls
Romance
- Dirty Dancing
- Everything, Everything
- Finding You
- The Quiet Man
- Pretty In Pink
- The Back-Up Plan
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Aeon Flux
- The Assessment – 8/24
- The Black Demon
- The Core
- Explorers
- Flatliners (1990)
- Flatliners (2017)
- Godzilla (1998)
- Hook
- Looper
- Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Thriller
- Angels & Demons
- Escape From Alcatraz
- Exam
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Fall – 8/18
- The Hunted
- John Henry
- Missing (2023)
- Paycheck
- Premonition (2007)
- Stars At Noon
- Tape
- Zodiac
Western
- The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
- High Noon
- Slow West
Plex
- A Different Man
- Beyond The Reach
- Blood Ties
- Dangerous Beauty
- Date Movie
- Desperation Road
- Ghosts Of Mars
- Green Room
- Heist
- It Follows
- Jesse Stone: Death In Paradise
- Jesse Stone: No Remorse
- Killers
- Killing Gunther
- Knox Goes Away
- Lady Bird
- Last Action Hero
- Mad Money
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Panic Room
- Power Rangers
- Pride
- Problemista
- Red Rocket
- Safe
- Save Yourselves!
- Slow West
- Source Code
- Stars At Noon
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
- The Art Of The Steal
- The Craft
- The Giver
- The Glass Castle
- The Next Three Days
- The Poison Rose
- The Possession
- The Power Of One
- The Single Mom’s Club
- Tigerland
- Triple 9
- Tuesday
- Vampires Suck
- What To Expect When You’re Expecting
- Words On Bathroom Walls
Pluto TV
Action & Thrillers
- Angel Heart
- The Art Of The Steal
- Blood Ties (2012)
- Captive (2015)
- The Call (2013)
- Charlie’s Angels (2000)
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- The Devil’s Own (1997)
- Django Unchained
- Drive (2011)
- The Fan (1996)
- The Fugitive
- The General’s Daughter
- G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- Guns Akimbo
- Hamburger Hill
- Heat (1995)
- I Spy
- I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
- Jade
- Jennifer Eight
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
- The Mask Of Zorro
- The Legend Of Zorro
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Once Upon A Time In Mexico
- Paycheck
- The Presidio
- Red Eye
- Revenge Of The Green Dragons
- Rules Of Engagement
- Sabotage
- Set It Off
- Shaolin Soccer
- Single White Female
- Snake Eyes
- Supercop
- Taxi Driver
- Texas Rangers
- Triple 9
- U-Turn (1997)
- Utopia
- Villain
- We Were Soldiers
Comedy
- 30 Minutes Or Less
- 48 Hrs.
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Action Point
- Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging
- ATL
- Bad Teacher
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Black Dynamite
- Blankman
- Blue In The Face
- Brassed Off
- Breaking News In Yuba County
- Chasing Amy
- Chef
- Curdled
- Dance Flick
- Dead Man On Campus
- Down To You
- Eagle Vs Shark
- The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain
- Envy
- Four Rooms
- Get Over It
- The Honeymooners
- The Hustle (2019)
- In & Out
- Lady Bird
- Leap Of Faith
- Little Nicy
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- Mad Money
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Medusa Deluxe
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Mo’ Money
- My Blue Heaven
- Necessary Roughness
- Norbit
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Old School
- The Original Kings Of Comedy
- The Queens Of Comedy
- The Out-of-Towners (1999)
- Outside Providence
- The Pallbearer
- Planes, Trains And Automobiles
- Pootie Tang
- Problemista
- Red Rocket
- Roll Bounce
- Senseless
- She’s Out Of My League
- Smart People
- Smoke
- Strange Wilderness
- Stripes
- Stuart Saves His Family
- Sydney White
- Ted
- Ted 2
- Top Secret!
- Two Weeks Notice
- Underclassman
- We’re No Angels (1989)
- The Whole Nine Yards
- Year One
Drama & Romance
- 8 Mile
- About Adam
- A Different Man
- All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
- American Fiction
- Amistad
- Bleed For This
- Blue Chips
- Bounce
- Boys And Girls
- Earth Mama
- Emma
- Everything, Everything
- Fat Man And Little Boy
- Fighting With My Family
- Flag Day
- Footloose (2011)
- Freedom Writers
- Ghost
- Guinevere
- Hard Eight
- Heartlands (2002)
- Honey
- Intersection
- Janet Planet
- John Henry
- A League Of Their Own
- Like Crazy
- Macbeth (2015)
- The Natural
- Needle In A Timestack
- Not Fade Away
- Pretty In Pink
- Pride (2007)
- Ride Like A Girl
- Roxanne
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Selena
- Shall We Dance? (2004)
- She’s So Lovely
- Slow West
- Stars At Noon
- Tuesday
- Things We Lost In The Fire
- The Truman Show
- Up In The Air
- Varsity Blues
- World Trade Center
Horror & Sci-Fi
- Approaching The Unknown
- The Astronaut’s Wife
- The Blob (1988)
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Cursed
- Deepstar Six
- District 9
- Event Horizon
- Fright Night (1985)
- Green Room
- Hellboy (2004)
- Hellraiser: Deader
- Hellraiser: Hellseeker
- Hellraiser: Hellworld
- The Loved Ones
- Mars Attacks!
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
- Max Steel
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- My Bloody Valentine (1981)
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
- Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
- The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
- Phantoms
- Spell
- Stardust
- The Time Machine (2002)
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
- Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension
- Wes Craven Presents Dracula III: Legacy
- The Woman In Black (2012)
Classics
- 1900
- All The President’s Men
- Bang The Drum Slowly
- The Bellboy
- Big Jake (1971)
- The Caddy
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- The Dark Command
- Days Of Heaven
- Donovan’s Reef
- Downhill Racer
- Easy Come, Easy Go (1967)
- The Errand Boy
- Fear Strikes Out
- The Fighting Kentuckian
- Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell
- Girls! Girls! Girls!
- Goin’ South
- The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
- The Great Gatsby (1974)
- Hit!
- Hondo
- Houseboat
- The Ladies Man (1961)
- The Last Tycoon
- The Magnificent Seven (1960)
- The Molly Maguires
- The Patsy
- Rio Grande
- Scared Stiff (1953)
- The Stooge
- Three Days Of The Condor
- War Of The Wildcats
- The Warriors
Kids & Family
- The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Clockstoppers
- Hotel For Dogs
- Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost DreamsSpy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Series Highlights
- Jane the Virgin (2014–2019)
Award-winning dramedy • 5 seasons • 100 episodes
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015–2019)
Musical comedy • 4 seasons • 62 episodes
- iZombie (2015–2019)
Supernatural crime dramedy • 5 seasons • 71 episodes
- Awkward (2011–2016)
Coming-of-age comedy • 5 seasons • 102 episodes
- Reign (2013–2017)
Historical drama • 4 seasons • 78 episodes
- Faking It (2014–2016)
Comedy • 3 seasons • 46 episodes