Final Destination: Bloodlines Directors Team With Sam Raimi for Stephen King’s Desperation

Horror fans have eaten good lately, with studios continuing to invest in big-screen genre adaptations and pairing break-out filmmakers finding fresh material to tackle. But when rising filmmakers join forces with a horror icon to bring one of the genre’s defining novels to the screen, it’s worth stopping to pay attention. And that is exactly what is happening with Stephen King’s Desperation.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmakers behind one of last year’s biggest horror hits have officially found their next project. Following the success of Final Destination: Bloodlines, directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are set to adapt Stephen King’s Desperation for Searchlight Pictures, with horror legend Sam Raimi producing. It’s a pairing that feels tailor-made for horror fans. Lipovsky and Stein have proven with Final Destination: Bloodlines that they know how to balance inventive horror with crowd-pleasing spectacle, while Raimi has spent decades helping shape the genre both as a director and producer. Add Stephen King to the mix, and, as one of Raimi’s most famous creations would say, “Hail to the King, baby.”

One Stephen King Question Immediately Comes to Mind

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For longtime Stephen King readers, this announcement raises an interesting question almost immediately. First published in 1996, Desperation follows a group of strangers whose road trip turns into a nightmare after they’re detained by the increasingly unstable Sheriff Collie Entragian in an abandoned Nevada mining town. Desperation has always been linked to The Regulators, the companion novel King published under his Richard Bachman pseudonym. The books share characters, themes, and an underlying mythology, but tell very different stories. They’re less sequel and prequel than two halves of the same creative experiment.

That’s what makes Searchlight’s announcement so intriguing. The studio isn’t adapting both books. It’s only announced that they’re in talks to adapt Desperation. There’s nothing wrong with that. Desperation absolutely works as its own story. But it’s hard not to wonder whether bringing one half of King’s experiment to the screen will reignite interest in the other half.

An Opportunity or an Albatross?

That’s the conversation this announcement is likely to spark among King fans. Does adapting Desperation on its own free Lipovsky and Stein to put their own stamp on one of King’s most overlooked horror novels? Or does The Regulators inevitably become part of the conversation the moment audiences realize the books were always designed to complement one another? It’s an interesting position for the filmmakers to be in because they don’t have to answer that question today. They simply have to make a great horror movie.

Still, if Desperation connects with audiences, don’t be surprised if fans start asking about The Regulators almost as quickly as they ask about a sequel. Hollywood has never been shy about returning to Stephen King’s library, and this announcement shines a spotlight on one of the few King projects that has always come with a built-in companion piece. Whether The Regulators ultimately becomes an expectation or simply an interesting footnote is part of what makes this adaptation worth tracking.

The Best Stephen King Movies Find Their Own Voice

Desperation has already made the jump to the screen once. ABC adapted the novel into a 2006 television movie starring Ron Perlman, whose performance as Entragian remains the production’s biggest highlight. Even so, the adaptation never completely escaped the feeling that it was trying to compress one of King’s stranger novels into a made-for-TV format. That’s why this new version shouldn’t feel obligated to recreate every page of the book.

Not every Stephen King adaptation has to feel like Frank Darabont. In fact, some of the most interesting King movies are the ones that understand what makes the source material work, then confidently put their own stamp on it. Lipovsky and Stein have already shown they can find inventive ways to build suspense and surprise audiences with Final Destination. If they bring that same creativity to Desperation, they may end up making something even longtime King fans don’t see coming and that’s probably what Stephen would want.