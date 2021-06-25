F9: Cars Go Flying In First Clip

✖

F9 is getting straight to the point and giving Fast & Furious fans what they really want to see in this first clip from the film. The F9 trailer first got viewers hyped (and/or mad) about the sequence in which Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his girl Letty (Michele Rodriguez) pull a Tarzan act by swinging a Dodge muscle car across a broken bridge on a cable. Now Universe Pictures is giving fans that full jaw-dropping moment, which you can watch below. This is the next level of physics-defying spectacle for the Fast & Furious franchise - and it's not even the craziest thing in F9!

“Well, that was new.” Watch an exclusive clip from #F9 - swinging into theaters June 25th. pic.twitter.com/uoejVBiH1F — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 1, 2021

In F9 the franchise picks up "after the events of The Fate of the Furious, Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dom's younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher (Charlize Theron), and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic."

This next chapter of the Fast & Furious Saga really does have to take it up to a crazy notch; the Fast movies basically left the "reality" of street-race culture behind after the fourth film Fast & Furious. By Fast Five, director Justin Lin was starting to bring in stunt sequences like muscle cars dragging an enormous bank safe in an elaborate heist; by Fast and the Furious 6, we were seeing all-out vehicular assault, with Lin pulling sequences like that plane takedown on an endless runway. Lin set a trend and subsequent directors like James Wan and F. Gary Gray had to take the baton and run with it, packing Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious with even crazier and crazier stunts, to the point where Dom is knocking down entire parking garages, and The Rock is catching submarine torpedoes with his bare hands. The days of thinking Dom catching Letty out of mid-air during a car collision seem way behind us.

For all the absurd hilarity of this F9 Tarzan car sequence, it's good to see Justin Lin back behind the camera and delivering these films in his signature fashion. No lie: the sequence looks thrilling and well-shot - so long as your brain doesn't spark with any of the obvious questions about what you're seeing. That's pretty much the proven formula of the Fast and the Furious franchise as a whole, these days.

Right now, F9 is bringing the worldwide box office back to life after the COVID-19 pandemic. It opens in US theaters on June 25th.