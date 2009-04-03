F9 Star Wants Denzel Washington and Matt Damon in Fast & Furious Saga Finale

✖

The Fast & Furious franchise has been well known for bringing in surprising guest stars for its ever rotating roster of characters. As the films got bigger so did the call sheets with the movies enlisting the likes of Kurt Russell, John Cena, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron, Ronda Rousey, and Helen Mirren. With only two movies remaining in the main "Fast Saga" though the window is closing on big names getting in on the action and that means the fast has some requests. Speaking with a round table for the African-American Film Critics Association, series star Tyrese Gibson threw out three names he wants in the family.

"C'mon, Rihanna has to be in the next movie," Gibson said. (H/T Just My Opinion Reviews). "She's gonna kill every red carpet there is....I just love her spice, she's sexy, she's a bad girl, and I think energy wise she'd be perfect for the Fast and the Furious. I'm putting that out there. I'm putting Matt Damon out there because he's a part of the Bourne franchise and that's another Universal franchise. And I'm also putting Denzel Washington out there who's the reason I started acting in the first place. Hopefully one of my requests that I'm putting in the universe will happen."

Gibson's note of Damon being in Universal's Bourne franchise and that carving a path for him to join Fast is the latest example of a cast member in the series hoping for an intra-franchise crossovers. The internet has been abuzz with speculation and hopes that a Jurassic World/Fast movie could happen in the future, with F9 director Justin Lin even saying he wouldn't rule it out, but Gibson has a different idea.

"I don't know nothing about that, man. I'm thinking that the crossover would be more Transformers and Fast than Jurassic Park," Tyrese shared with ComicBook.com when addressing the crossover idea. "Cars that become robots and vice versa. We can do that at first and then get to dinosaurs."

Transformers and the Fast franchise would be a harder crossover to put together with the two being owned by different studios, but in the unlikely event that it were to happen it would give Gibson the chance to double dip and appear on screen alongside himself since he has starred in both franchises.

In addition to the 10th and 11th Fast & Furious films, there are two spin-off films in development, a sequel to 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as well as an untitled, women-fronted spin-off.

F9 is now playing in theaters.