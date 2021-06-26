F9 Star Vin Diesel on Major Cameos for Fast & Furious 10 and 11

✖

The long-awaited latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, is finally in theaters and, in a sense, it is the beginning of the end for the two-decade-long franchise. Last year, it was announced that the franchise would be winding down with director Justin Lin returning for two more installments, the 10th and 11th films which franchise star Vin Diesel recently told ComicBook.com will film back to back. Now, Diesel teases that those final films may have some major cameos.

Speaking with Digital Spy, Diesel was asked who he had in mind for cameos in the final Fast & Furious films and not only did he mention some names who have been brought into the franchise over the years, but he had some that he'd love to bring in before the end.

"We got Charlize [Theron], we've got Michael Rooker, we've got Cardi B, we've got Helen Mirren, we've got [Jason] Statham, we've got Dwayne [Johnson], we've got so many people that we've brought into the franchise," Diesel said.

"Who else would I want? Personally, I would just love to have my mate Michael Caine be a part," Diesel added. "He's a part of Witch Hunter, grateful to have worked with him on The Last Witch Hunter. I think you have to wait until Fast 10 to see who's coming."

Pre-production on Fast 10 is already underway, a bit of a unique situation in terms of timing with F9's release due to the year-long delay on that film's release. It's something that Diesel touched on when speaking with ComicBook.com about the target release dates for the final two films, February 2023 and February 2024.

"It is back-to-back. The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one," Diesel said. "We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So, I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

In addition to the 10th and 11th Fast & Furious films, there are two spin-off films in development, a sequel to 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as well as an untitled, women-fronted spin-off.

F9 is now playing in theaters.