Fast & Furious: Dwayne Johnson Is Already Working on Hobbs & Shaw 2

The entertainment industry may be at a standstill due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is already looking to the future, at least when it comes to Hobbs & Shaw 2. The actor revealed in a Facebook Live on Saturday that he’s already working on the sequel to the Fast & Furious spinoff and said that they’ve got “great characters to create” for the sequel to 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

In the video Johnson, who spent a good bit of his chat talking about not getting the role of Jack Reacher and how it ultimately led him to bigger things, briefly mentioned progress on Hobbs & Shaw 2.

“We have great characters to create, not the characters that Hobbs can kick the shit out of, but characters I think you’ll fall in love with — villains, heroes, and anti-heroes,” Johnson said.

The comments are similar to what Johnson made during a Q&A on Instagram in March. In that chat, Johnson confirmed that the film was indeed in development and while there’s not yet a director in place or shooting dates sorted out, the early work on sorting out the film’s creative direction has begun.

“We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I’m pretty excited about it,” Johnson said [We] just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go.”

News that the film is in development is good news for fans right now. Due to the coronavirus pandemic prompting the widespread closure of movie theaters, Fast & Furious 9 saw its release date pushed back an entire year. That film is now not set to hit theaters until 2021 and while that is still a significant amount of time to wait until the next film in the franchise, just the word that something is happening on the Hobbs & Shaw front offers a bit of light in what are difficult times.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw followed the story of the characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, played by Johnson and Statham, respectively. While both entered the franchise as antagonists to Vin Diesel’s Dom, they eventually became allies and bonded with one another in Fate of the Furious. The film made nearly $760 million globally following its debut last August.

Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart both made cameo appearances in Hobbs & Shaw, and fans will undoubtedly wonder whether or not either of them could appear in the sequel.

