Fan-Favorite '90s Reboot Lands on Netflix Top 10

Netflix's crop of new movies and shows from other studios continues to outpace its own original content, as a fan-favorite movie reboot from the '90s has landed on their Top 10. After nearly a week on the service however, the 1994 revival of The Little Rascals has found an audience and appeared in the final slot of the Daily Top 10 movies on Netflix in the US. It's not the only 1990s favorite on the list either as the Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston-starring The Bodyguard is sitting right ahead of it at #9. Check out the current Top 10 movies on Netflix below.

A revival of the classic 1920s/1930s series Our Gang, The Little Rascals was a decent hit upon its release and kickstarted interest in the franchise again for a brief time. Wayne's World director Penelope Spheeris helmed the movie, a production of Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, which has become a bit of a cult hit for fans in the years since. Though a young cast of fresh faces played the major roles in the film, it did feature a host of surprising cameos from well known performers including Raven-Symoné, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Mel Brooks, Lea Thompson, Daryl Hannah, Reba McEntire, Whoopi Goldberg, and even former president Donald Trump.