Fans Pay Tribute to Willem Dafoe on his 65th Birthday
Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe celebrated his birthday today and movie fans were eager to wish him well as he turned 65. Born July 22, 1955 in Appleton, Wisconsin, Dafoe has been nominated for four Academy Awards (Platoon, Shadow of the Vampire, The Florida Project, and At Eternity's Gate) but is best known to many fans for collaborating with director Wes Anderson and his work in genre films like The Boondock Saints, Aqauman, Finding Nemo, and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. Overall he's had a unique and versatile career, as the responses to fans finding out that today is his birthday can attest.
"Sam Raimi did a miracle thing, he made kind of a personal film out of a fairly big sized, partly-effect movie," Dafoe told GQ in a retrospective on his career, highlighting the Spider-Man films in particular. "It was before, early in the game from movies of comic books and that sort of thing so there was no template. I loved in Spider-Man particularly playing the double role. Everybody thinks about the Green Goblin, and that was fun, but the more interesting role was probably the father, Norman Osborn."
He added, "Because you could play these scenes where it would switch from comedy to drama in a line. I think of the scene where they have a Thanksgiving dinner. There’s a couple of scenes that still make me laugh, because they’re so double-edged, and they go back and forth between being really heavy and really kind of silly. And the movie is filled with that."
Check out some of the hilarious birthday wishes to Dafoe below.
Happy birthday Willem Dafoe
Happy birthday Willem Dafoe pic.twitter.com/rHT4huGdDP— Brian || TCA Winner (@midsommarz) July 23, 2020
Da-friend or da-foe scale
To celebrate Willem Dafoe's 65th birthday, I have created this handy scale to inform you on whether the Willem you are watching is da-friend or da-foe... pic.twitter.com/IqiSOjuiYc— Tyler (@TGCFilms) July 23, 2020
The best Green Goblin
Happy birthday to the best Green Goblin himself, Willem Dafoe! pic.twitter.com/okeRUOUw2R— Tom Dufton (@TomDuftonTV) July 22, 2020
Da Best
Omg happy birthday to the GOAT. Willem Dafoe is truly Da Best. pic.twitter.com/ol1CH3F4GQ— Kristen Bates (@kristenkbates) July 22, 2020
The range!
Happy 65th Birthday to the always awesome Willem Dafoe. pic.twitter.com/SJcRYLtD7t— Oliver (@olivergilbert01) July 22, 2020
Is he also a hottie?
is #WillemDafoe 65 today? yes. is he also a hottie? yessss. https://t.co/2vavgG9X66 pic.twitter.com/lUUxcdn2Ry— Kenzie Vanunu 🦋 (@kenzvanunu) July 22, 2020
"I never act."
"I never act. I simply bring out the real animal that's in me."
- Willem Dafoe https://t.co/jjkxp12iTa— The Big Ramsowski (@theramzyman) July 22, 2020
A cursed memory
Happy 65th birthday to Willem Dafoe, pictured here that time you looked behind you at night and he was following you silently on railway tracks. pic.twitter.com/QPmLKp6fFg— Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) July 22, 2020
The very best part of The Boondock Saints
Happy birthday to Willem Dafoe. Icon, legend, and the very best part of The Boondock Saints, a garbage film that every film bro loved at one point. pic.twitter.com/cCgo5iIWIY— Jeffrey Zhang (@strangeharbors) July 22, 2020
Sinister laugh intensifies
Happy birthday Willem Dafoe! pic.twitter.com/ZQ3VtVg65F— No Context Raimi Spider-Man (@NoContextRaimi) July 22, 2020
