‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Trailer Teaser Released

Get ready to return to the magical world of wizards, witches, and fantastic beasts!

After a slew of official stills from the movie, and plenty of casting controversy, Warner Bros. is finally set to debut the first footage from the highly anticipated sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The studio released a short video this morning announcing that the first teaser trailer for the film was coming sometime on Tuesday. You can check out the full tease in the video above!

WB first released this teaser on the Fantastic Beasts Twitter account. The message that accompanied the video read: “Get your #WandsReady. The Wizarding World Journey continues with #FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Teaser Trailer on Tuesday, March 13.”

Unlike the first Fantastic Beasts movie, the sequel won’t be taking place in New York City. This time, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his cohorts will take the adventure across the pond to Europe. Certain photos from the film have confirmed that at least part of the adventure takes place in France.

Redmayne is joined by returning cast members Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Suodl, and Zoe Kravitz. Johnny Depp, who made a brief appearance at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts movie, will be reprising his role as the infamous wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Joining the cast for the first time is Jude Law, who will portray a young version of beloved Hogwarts professor Albus Dumbledore.

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise know that the stories of Dumbledore and Grindelwald are intertwined since they were in a relationship for some time. However, director David Yates caused a bit of an uproar amongst fans when he said the film might not be directly addressing that relationship.

“Not explicitly,” Yates responded when asked if the film would deal with Dumbledore’s sexuality. “But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters on November 16.

