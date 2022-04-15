Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore HBO Max Release Date Revealed

✖

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore landed in theaters earlier this year and, for those who might have missed the outing or are hoping to return to the Wizarding World, it has earned an HBO Max release date later this month. While there are a number of metrics by which to measure a film's success, this third entry into the Fantastic Beasts series fell short of its predecessors at the box office, though it's possible that its availability on HBO Max could see a resurgence in interest for the film, helping revive interest in the franchise as a whole. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits HBO Max on May 30th.

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

The film features an ensemble cast, including Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain, The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, Valerie Pachner, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film was produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram, and Tim Lewis. Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti, and Michael Sharp served as executive producers.

Surely the execs at Warner Bros. are hoping the streaming release of The Secrets of Dumbeldore will revive interest in the series, as reports claim that the planned fourth and fifth films could be in jeopardy and that the studio could be reevaluating the future that the franchise takes. While its underwhelming box office and critical performance could see the two films reimagined into one, it's possible that the studio could make interesting discoveries about the franchise once this sequel is made available on the streamer.

