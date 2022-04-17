Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Star Reveals Which Cast Member Is “Pure Slytherin”

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits theaters worldwide this week, and its release should definitely satisfy Harry Potter fans. The film is currently getting mixed reviews and probably won’t do well at the box office. Secrets of Dumbledore will introduce fans to a new actor as Gellert Grindelwald, with Mad Mikkelsen starring in the role. After working with the actor, co-star Jessica Williams thinks the actor should be in a very fitting Hogwarts house. While speaking with Collider, the actress revealed that her co-star should be in Slytherin.

“I got to do a lot of my press with Mads Mikkelsen and he is so funny. He makes me laugh. He’s so mischievous and he just keeps me on my toes, so I’ve really enjoyed doing a huge majority of my press tour and promotion for this movie with Mads. He tickles me,” Williams said. “He’s always got some joke up his sleeve. He’s a pure Slytherin through and through. It’s just been a joy. It’s just been really fun. And he’s just very kind. He’s really, really kind, but he’s always being bad. He’s always got some goof going on.”

Mikkelsen is replacing Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the sequel after Depp was forced to exit the film. You would hope that the actor wouldn’t make an impression of Depp. In a recent interview Mikkelsen spoke on why he wouldn’t make an impression. Mikkelsen recently told Collider that he feels like nobody would be interested in his portrayal if he did an impression of those who came before him.

“Nobody’s interested in me going in there and trying to copy anything, that would be creative suicide immediately, especially when it’s been done before and masterfully,” Mikkelsen shared with the site. “So everybody’s expecting us to find a different path. Having said that, we need a bridge between what he did and what I’m gonna do, so those bridges you have to find together, whether it’s a certain look, whether it’s a certain attitude in certain situations, but you have to make it your own. Anything else would be plainly just creatively stupid.”

In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.” David Yates directs Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore from a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. It is the third movie in the Fantastic Beasts series, a prequel to the Harry Potter series, following Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film’s cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen. The film will open in theaters on April 15th!

