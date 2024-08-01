The Fantastic Four: Composer Michael Giacchino Teases Vision

The Fantastic Four: First Steps composer Michael Giacchino is teasing Matt Shakman’s vision for the film. The music man joined Nerd Reactor’s John Nguyen to talk about the upcoming MCU feature. During their conversation, the interviewer brought up that Giacchino had also made the score for The Incredibles. Pixar fans will quickly realize that the superhero story is very similar to The Fantastic Four. Despite some shared DNA, the composer quickly observed that, although the concepts share some similarities, they are not the same. Giacchino argues that Shakman is subverting some of those expectations in fun ways. The Fantastic Four: First Steps actually just began production not too long ago, so expect some more updates as the days pass by.

“They’re similar and different in many, many ways,” Giacchino opined. “There’s definitely room for both in the world. Those are two where I’ll have my feet in both of those. The challenge for me is how do I differentiate them? Because you don’t want them to just be the same thing. You want them to be different. And I think what Matt Shakman, who is directing The Fantastic Four, is bringing so the table is very fresh, very fun, very different. Even on the outside, you go all, ‘this is this and this is that.’ Well, they’re not, and they’re very different, and very unique in different ways. I’m really excited to work on that project and it’s going to be a fun one for sure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fantastic Four Is Fresh And New

Fantastic Four’s new composer.

“Our director, Matt Shakman has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige revealed to The Official Marvel Podcast. “We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four. I’m extremely excited, because those characters are mainstays, are legendary pillars of the Marvel Universe that we’ve never gotten to play with or explore in any significant way apart from [Doctor Strange in the] Multiverse of Madness and a few fun teases before, in the way we’re doing that film. So, I’m extremely excited.”

“It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image,” Feige teased. “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the 60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say…”

Are you excited by what you’ve hear about The Fantastic Four already? Let us know in the comments down below!